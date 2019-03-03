5 good news stories

The "Billion Tree Tsunami" has reached its goal in Pakistan. And that's just one of the good news stories for this month. ✊
89 comments
James E.04/15/2019 17:54
We are falling way behind and the U.S. should be leading.
Edgar P.04/15/2019 13:31
GREAT!!!!!..SOME GOOD NEWS FOR OUR PLANET!!
Adriana G.04/15/2019 01:10
If it weren't for Monsanto - who would believe all this? Now trade is cheaper than ever since all we get will be from rich fertile soil with less work to do. Thanks Monsanto.
Scott R.04/12/2019 22:20
Its not gonna solve the problem to much damage already done there just making it so some survive a little longer and suffer Do ppl taste good
Rebecca W.04/12/2019 08:38
Nice work. To think globally we all need to act locally.
ChefKatia D.04/10/2019 18:07
A dozen of sexvigintilliard trees might do! Or a ten of novemvigintillion to save us
Daave A.04/09/2019 20:45
relief
Kashif K.04/09/2019 17:11
But india has destroyed 4 trees in pakistan from billion tree tsunami project...
Lynton C.04/09/2019 04:38
Time for Australia to open its eyes
Muhammad T.04/08/2019 21:47
yooohooo ! success for Pakistan. Credit goes to PTI for this success.
Daniel S.04/08/2019 19:17
💖
Jack B.04/07/2019 22:37
Wonderful!! 😀😀
Hannes A.04/07/2019 18:12
And this might just be the beginning!
Debbie G.04/07/2019 18:09
:)
Suleman K.04/07/2019 14:24
For God's sake, Pakistan has not event planted 1/5 of those billion trees; the concerned Chief Minister committed it.
Róża G.04/07/2019 00:50
😍
Robert B.04/06/2019 23:43
Also proves the planet WILL STILL BE HERE 12-15-30 years from now buahahajaja left loonies
Jean S.04/06/2019 17:39
No comment
Shawn S.04/06/2019 11:05
100x more animals than 20 years ago = 500x less animals than 50 years ago. Its still our fault. We fucked them uo
Barbara A.04/05/2019 20:55
A toxic men's grooming fragranced product showing good examples of environmental regeneration? Philanthrocapitalism at its finest.