5 good news stories

The "Billion Tree Tsunami" has reached its goal in Pakistan. And that's just one of the good news stories for this month. ✊

03/03/2019 7:03 AM
And even more

89 comments

  • James E.
    04/15/2019 17:54

    We are falling way behind and the U.S. should be leading.

  • Edgar P.
    04/15/2019 13:31

    GREAT!!!!!..SOME GOOD NEWS FOR OUR PLANET!!

  • Adriana G.
    04/15/2019 01:10

    If it weren't for Monsanto - who would believe all this? Now trade is cheaper than ever since all we get will be from rich fertile soil with less work to do. Thanks Monsanto.

  • Scott R.
    04/12/2019 22:20

    Its not gonna solve the problem to much damage already done there just making it so some survive a little longer and suffer Do ppl taste good

  • Rebecca W.
    04/12/2019 08:38

    Nice work. To think globally we all need to act locally.

  • ChefKatia D.
    04/10/2019 18:07

    A dozen of sexvigintilliard trees might do! Or a ten of novemvigintillion to save us

  • Daave A.
    04/09/2019 20:45

    relief

  • Kashif K.
    04/09/2019 17:11

    But india has destroyed 4 trees in pakistan from billion tree tsunami project...

  • Lynton C.
    04/09/2019 04:38

    Time for Australia to open its eyes

  • Muhammad T.
    04/08/2019 21:47

    yooohooo ! success for Pakistan. Credit goes to PTI for this success.

  • Daniel S.
    04/08/2019 19:17

    💖

  • Jack B.
    04/07/2019 22:37

    Wonderful!! 😀😀

  • Hannes A.
    04/07/2019 18:12

    And this might just be the beginning!

  • Debbie G.
    04/07/2019 18:09

    :)

  • Suleman K.
    04/07/2019 14:24

    For God's sake, Pakistan has not event planted 1/5 of those billion trees; the concerned Chief Minister committed it.

  • Róża G.
    04/07/2019 00:50

    😍

  • Robert B.
    04/06/2019 23:43

    Also proves the planet WILL STILL BE HERE 12-15-30 years from now buahahajaja left loonies

  • Jean S.
    04/06/2019 17:39

    No comment

  • Shawn S.
    04/06/2019 11:05

    100x more animals than 20 years ago = 500x less animals than 50 years ago. Its still our fault. We fucked them uo

  • Barbara A.
    04/05/2019 20:55

    A toxic men's grooming fragranced product showing good examples of environmental regeneration? Philanthrocapitalism at its finest.