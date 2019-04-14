back

5 good news stories for the planet

Protection of bees, measures against plastic... Here are 5 good news stories for the planet. 🌎🍃

04/14/2019 6:21 AM
32 comments

    05/01/2019 01:18

  • Pedro R.
    04/30/2019 23:14

    Dejemos un planeta limpio para nuestro hijos nietos y demas si np cuidamos estamos al limite de k nuestra especie quede en extincion

    04/30/2019 13:26

  • Moogolian R.
    04/30/2019 11:01

    Very nice song

  • Ashok C.
    04/30/2019 06:50

    Emazing world.

  • هيثم آ.
    04/30/2019 02:55

  • Anupma S.
    04/30/2019 02:54

    Beautiful. Positivity for future

  • Wilma Z.
    04/29/2019 19:00

    Excelente trabajo ojalá todos los países tomarán está iniciativa.

  • ابريكه ا.
    04/29/2019 18:16

    الله يرحمهم

  • Yara M.
    04/29/2019 11:39

    👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

  • Dhirendra S.
    04/28/2019 01:31

    Beautiful

  • Suma N.
    04/27/2019 03:27

    Nice to hear.Should be done everywhere

  • Butch O.
    04/22/2019 22:01

    God bless..

  • Z M.
    04/22/2019 12:22

    Something nice that’s happening to our planet

  • الحاج أ.
    04/21/2019 22:00

    سبحان الله العظيم

  • Adele G.
    04/21/2019 12:05

    Turning point, great news 🌍

  • Stina H.
    04/19/2019 04:31

    Good News Magazine 😊☀️🌷👍

  • Thien H.
    04/18/2019 13:45

    thought this might cheer you up a little

  • Pat M.
    04/18/2019 04:05

    Brilliant

  • Ingrid D.
    04/17/2019 18:39

    Its not enough !!!!