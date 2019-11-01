back
5 indigenous leaders fighting for the planet
Their struggle may all be different but these 5 indigenous leaders are all fighting for a common cause: preserving the planet.
11/01/2019 7:40 AM
Jeanine S.11/30/2019 15:45
Awesome
Tenzin Y.11/29/2019 07:32
🙏🙏🙏
Anantha N.11/27/2019 14:21
Which Global Group with Vested interests is propping up these innocent(?) People to fight fake propoganda with minimum or nil data!
John C.11/27/2019 14:06
The only way to save planet is to have 1president the whole continent. And stopping space exploration
Ramaswamy P.11/26/2019 04:55
We support.
Mónica H.11/23/2019 23:02
Nuestro domicilio en una urbe de concreto. Los pueblos nativos viven en domicilios de árboles, praderas, arena, humedales, glaciares, y otros ecosistemas. Defendámos su derecho a sus formas de vida. Hagámos conciencia de las fuentes de las que se extraen las materias primas para facilitar nuestra existencia urbana y busquemos formas de disminuir ese consumo y a la vez nuestra huella ecológica. Yo estoy peleada en contra de la obsolescencia programada de los artículos de consumo. Escójan algo con lo que ustedes puedan estar peleados y que contribuya a minimizar su huella hídrica o energética, por ejemplo, y que a la vez contribuya a darle continuidad a las formas de vida de las otras culturas con las que compartimos el planeta...son los guardianes de la vida, de todo tipo de vida.
Zouhir Z.11/21/2019 20:27
Hafido alayha ya aaalem
Sidhi S.11/21/2019 18:41
GREATA THORNBERG HAS NOTHING LIKE THESE NOBEL HUMANS...WHY WESTERN ALWAYS CHOOSE WRONG....
Rosario G.11/21/2019 14:05
Que hemosuraaaa de ETNIAS INDÍGENAS muchisisisisimas BENDICIONES y MUCHISISIMAS FELICIDADES HOY MAÑANA Y PORSIEMPRE JUNTO A SU FAMILIA
Angam K.11/20/2019 10:08
I strongly support... let's protect and preserve for our future generations...i am from Manipur
Abhibhusan M.11/20/2019 03:45
Pollution not only social work very much political fight against religious fundamental hooligans, Fasism, greedy corporates and corrupted politicians and Neoleberalism.
Ankit G.11/19/2019 22:54
Shame on her ( first one) . Calling herself indigenous while carrying European sl avery ✝ on her ears.
Joey D.11/19/2019 13:26
Same OBJECTIVE THANK YOU ALL
Toots B.11/19/2019 12:50
Other politicians are hungry for money from mines!
Jorge A.11/18/2019 18:51
SATANIC INDIGENAS....JESUCRISTO ¨S BLOOD WILL DEFEAT THEM
Vinod B.11/18/2019 17:43
This indicates natives of their respective countries want save the planet earth , from environment damage , pollution , in global warming , emissions . my heart felt solidarity with people of the world.
Jose L.11/17/2019 12:42
“En el Reino de los Cielos no hay grandeza que conquistar, puesto que allá todo es jerarquía establecida, incógnita despejada, existir sin término, imposibilidad de sacrificio, reposo y deleite. Por ello, agobiado de penas y de tareas, hermoso dentro de su miseria, capaz de amar en medio de las plagas, el hombre sólo puede hallar su grandeza, su máxima medida en el Reino de este Mundo.” Alejo Carpentier.
Jagannadha R.11/17/2019 02:55
my son from India he is 4yrs old was also fighting to save earth like these people please support us.
Priqito E.11/16/2019 19:45
If you really fight for the planet fight for the people that ar dying now from hunger,thirst and wars and stop making people afraid and thinking of wat is coming and the unknowing and forget that you don't have to look at the future to be helpful for humankind now!!!!!!! And people if the problems dont get solved now the planet that you are trying to safe will only go to the rich and greedy te poor are poor now and will be poor even if the planet is saved .!!!!safe de people and you will save the planit
Pierry J.11/16/2019 12:10
Keep fighting to preserve our planet... wish more activists to join us