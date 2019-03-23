5 Reasons Not to Fear Flying

Nervous about an engine failure? Or a lightning strike? Here's why you shouldn't fear flying.
25 comments
Vaibhav D.04/01/2019 02:59
Look man if an aircraft fails at that altitude nothing is gonna save you anyway. So fear is useless
Ibrahim O.03/31/2019 19:27
particulary in this plane it wasn't normal😉
Maribel C.03/31/2019 13:36
He speak french!
Adeel R.03/31/2019 12:55
Nav Ali
Kent L.03/31/2019 06:38
Now I can sleep na
Emelia N.03/30/2019 23:40
You could say all what you want to say I scared more than ever
Andy M.03/30/2019 19:57
lol j espere que ça va aidez!!
José L.03/30/2019 03:45
Vez
Nick V.03/29/2019 23:14
All we have to worry about is if our plane paid for the safety features
Mohammad A.03/29/2019 21:06
p
Abdulkasim A.03/28/2019 21:13
Very useful. Thanks!
Rizky N.03/27/2019 22:51
And the death caused by plane crash is nearly 100% than car accident 😄 If your car hit another car, or wall or something, thats fine you have seatbelt and airbags If your plane crash, hit the mountain, dropped in the ocean, thats fine, you'd die instantly 😂
Tanbir S.03/27/2019 20:57
Feeling better!
Pabitra K.03/27/2019 08:41
याे मान्छे ले अरु काम पाउदाे रैनछ क्या हाे काेसै काे नभयकाे छाेरि पाकाे छि
علي ح.03/26/2019 05:38
حقيقة....... كل يوم تظهر عوراتهم
Romany R.03/26/2019 02:39
😂
Cristobal G.03/25/2019 20:13
Gauts mi no entender inglis gauchurnei
Rae B.03/25/2019 19:44
Then what about Ethiopian airlines crash 🤔
Johnny B.03/24/2019 03:34
What I fear is the % of chance of survival after engine failure. At least in a car you don't die when it goes out. You're putting your lives in the hands of inspectors and most accidents happen because of them.
Ashutosh A.03/23/2019 23:19
Be afraid of Boeing max planes