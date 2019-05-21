back
5 stereotypes about veganism
"Veganism is a cult", "You can only get your protein from meat"... Brut Nature asked this animal rights activist to respond to stereotypes about veganism. Here is what she had to say.
05/21/2019 10:47 AM
148 comments
Eva V.10/03/2019 11:50
https://youtu.be/DFUK3LCyNZo
David .09/10/2019 11:48
http://bit.ly/2KDRgwK
Eryk M.05/31/2019 23:28
So much food the earth gives us and yet people rather eat the same 4 corpses which literally live 1/5 of their life span on a drug mix thanks to their greed 😆😆 not to mention all the other shit it catches when it lays on its shit at the slaughter house
Denisa N.05/31/2019 19:24
Guys, I honestly believe earth would be faaaar better without humans at all But while I'm here waiting for the apocalypse to kill us all, I'll enjoy my chicken and pork, thank u very much
Jesús G.05/31/2019 18:59
If the problem is that we treat animals as resources and exploit them, then we could just start consuming lab-grown meats and problem solved, right?
Mukhtar C.05/31/2019 17:53
Very nice
Guinnevere C.05/31/2019 14:56
I had a vegan shame me once that I eat poultry and fish and forced me on a vegan diet. Not my friend anymore. I’m not saying vegans are bad and I respect and like the diet but I eat what I like thank you very much
Nitza J.05/31/2019 13:32
Muy bien expresado. Míralo Jossy La Torre.
Nicholas D.05/31/2019 08:48
The problem is the population.... For instance there is no biological , bio-chemical or historical evidence that eating pieces of meat is bad. Most animals (including us the greedy and loud ape that we are) eat meat and plants. The problem is the billions of greedy fucks that expect tonnes of food to be laid at their feet, most of which they will happily waste ..... stop self-entitlement and selfishness, stop breeding and waste, stop negligence and abdication. Don't stop eating food on the planet......
Chandru S.05/31/2019 07:29
Meat is made only for Animals not for Humans
Chandru S.05/31/2019 07:26
Har prakar Maans kewal Janwaron ke liye hota hai Manusyon ke liye nahin
Sunil K.05/31/2019 03:51
Rich people problems
Nabil B.05/31/2019 01:54
vous vivez dans unpays ou vous trouvez tout regardez un peut en bas le continent qui se trouve au dessus du continent ou vous vivez il n y a rien a manger vous les Européens vous avez tout détruit des crimes contre l'humanité des génocides et tu vien nous parler des droits des poules et des vache !!!!!!!!!!!!
Nabil B.05/31/2019 01:43
même les légumes c des êtres vivants
Aishath A.05/30/2019 11:00
I think she's simply going against the excessive cruelty animals face when being slaughtered or bred and raised. I also think we should maintain a better and cleaner environment for animals that are bred and kept for consumption. I don't think it necessarily mean we have to stop eating meat or animal products completely. We simply have to be more responsible. But to each their own ☺️
Derek D.05/30/2019 03:35
Stop showing me this lies and propaganda please, Mark Zuckerberg...
Hannah M.05/29/2019 22:23
BRUT...Champagne!
Deve B.05/29/2019 14:34
Putains ces français ils sont vraiment cons 😂😂😂
गोविन ड.05/29/2019 13:38
I really liked that girl
Phạm L.05/29/2019 07:37
Bây h mới bt trong rau có protein:))