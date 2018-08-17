back

80 % of hotels in the US are faced with bed bugs

"Don't let the bed bugs bite"... But how? 😧

08/17/2018 7:04 AM
  • 529.0k
  • 89

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

29 comments

  • Eva D.
    11/21/2019 01:04

    I will be keeping away.

  • Jeanine S.
    11/20/2019 11:07

    Interesting

  • Roelien R.
    11/15/2019 15:12

    You making me itch

  • Tony H.
    11/13/2019 19:14

    show your dad

  • Ivan A.
    11/13/2019 13:23

    good thing we didn't keep the pram.

  • Daiana A.
    11/12/2019 17:21

    până la sf

  • Edward C.
    11/12/2019 16:33

    Cowboys used to cll them 'Pillow Pigeons'

  • Zainab A.
    11/12/2019 09:03

    🙀

  • Levente K.
    11/12/2019 05:32

    :)))))

  • Terry P.
    11/12/2019 04:22

    I kinda thought they'd answer the "how" question...

  • Felix A.
    11/12/2019 03:57

    😱

  • Sarah J.
    11/12/2019 02:45

    ARGHHHHH SO ITCHY 😫😫

  • Sue R.
    11/12/2019 02:19

    Geez - quit picking on our friend ! Didn’t you hear them describe the anxiety these bugs can bring? I don’t ever want to stay jn a hotel again unless I bring my own sheets or a sleeping bag!!

  • Clayton W.
    11/12/2019 01:33

    If I had any power to do so, I would wipe them from the face of the Earth.

  • DC W.
    11/12/2019 01:24

    Nuke the site from orbit

  • Barry M.
    11/12/2019 00:42

    Bull shit 80%. I say in a few never been bit

  • Jerri K.
    11/12/2019 00:04

    When staying in a hotel, i check before we even put the suitcases in

  • Johnny M.
    11/11/2019 23:31

    Disgusting creatures

  • Paulius V.
    11/11/2019 23:23

    Welcome spiders into your home as they will control bedbugs. Certain herbs also deter insects. :)

  • Daniel M.
    11/11/2019 21:58

    aaaaaaaah