9 simple questions on the coronavirus stimulus package
Why have some people still not received their coronavirus stimulus check? 9 simple questions on the U.S. stimulus package, answered.
05/22/2020 6:58 PM
2 comments
Sterling S.42 minutes
IVE HAD MULTIPLE JOBS CHECK MY FILES IN THE IRS AND SEE HOW MUCH IVE WORKED AND PAYED TO SUPPORT THIS COUNTRY IM JUST AS ELIGIBLE AS EVERYONE BUT ID RATHER WORK FOR MINE AND GET WHAT IM OWED! I REFUSE TO PLAY THIS RIGGED SYSTEM CRAP "FAKE NEWS" THATS CHEATING AND NOT FAIR...I CONTRIBUTE JUST AS MUCH AS EVERYONE ELSE!!!!!!!😡
Sterling S.44 minutes
I filed and HAVE WORKED AND PAYED TAXES SINCE 17 YEARS OLD...HOW AM I NOT ELIGIBLE? I MISSED 2018-2019 I MESSED UP....WHY DO LAZY PEOPLE GET FREE MONWY AND I MADE A MISTAKE LIKE ALL HUMANS BUT IM NOT ELIGIBLE? EXPLAIN! WE ALL MAKE MISTAKES...THATS UNCONSTITUTIONAL......