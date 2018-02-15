back
A baby tiger rescued in Mexico
Appalling.
02/15/2018 2:53 PM
8 comments
Habid V.02/18/2018 21:28
este es tu leon de bengala del que hablabas???
Sabrina B.02/16/2018 11:38
Hdp todavía siguen
Ewa I.02/15/2018 22:55
Vidrigt😐
Nasrha F.02/15/2018 22:01
Sick people !!
Beth R.02/15/2018 16:59
What is wrong with people!!!! How could you do that to creature!! Why would you steal such a beautiful wild creature just to own it in your home?
Lucie F.02/15/2018 16:35
I sincerely hope that the "shipper and the consignee" be packed in a plastic container, without water or food, and shipped to Antartica or far enough to make sure they die on the way !
Jean-Philippe E.02/15/2018 15:52
Poor animal 😞 May the people responsible be prosecuted
Noelia S.02/15/2018 15:00
😡😡😡