A baby tiger saved from smugglers

A baby Bengal tiger being smuggled was found by authorities in a car on the US-Mexico border.

08/29/2017 4:37 PM
  • 60.6k
  • 137

59 comments

  • Manon B.
    02/22/2018 10:33

    Ou luiiiii 😍

  • Mia P.
    09/22/2017 03:39

    omg ahahah

  • Konstancja O.
    09/03/2017 20:40

    First kidnapped from his mum and then sentenced to a zoo sentence. Poor baby

  • Shane L.
    09/02/2017 20:10

    So sad for this kitty :(

  • Chris H.
    09/02/2017 01:20

    Really unfortunate that it happened and all, but look how adorable he is! We should talk to the landlord about getting one.

  • Pat E.
    08/31/2017 18:23

    Sad, where's mommy, broken hearted or killed, very sad people would do such a thing!

  • Polly M.
    08/31/2017 00:45

    So many animals I would love to have but that's my selfishness. I totally get that they are best off wild. No amount of money in my bank account would get me buying

  • Christian S.
    08/30/2017 21:41

    i wana tiger 😏

  • Enter P.
    08/30/2017 19:06

    😂😂😂😂

  • Enter P.
    08/30/2017 19:06

    Uguale

  • Cameron D.
    08/30/2017 17:14

    Omg that's so cute

  • Aitch C.
    08/30/2017 16:48

    Brogan Calvert

  • Krysten A.
    08/30/2017 16:39

    Big cats are not pets

  • Alec F.
    08/30/2017 16:29

    The rich piece of shit that bought that kitten probably buys sex slaves on the black market, too.

  • Amy E.
    08/30/2017 16:13

    Poor baby!

  • Rose L.
    08/30/2017 14:46

    LISTEN TO HIM AT THE END

  • Hiral P.
    08/30/2017 14:33

    baby bengal 😻

  • Becky D.
    08/30/2017 14:13

    i have found the kitten i want!!

  • Bri L.
    08/30/2017 13:44

    LOL YEAH BEACAUSE HE WANTS TO LIVE IN A FUCKING CAGE 🙄😡

  • Felicia O.
    08/30/2017 13:39

    Here you go lol