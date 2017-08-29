A baby tiger saved from smugglers

A baby Bengal tiger being smuggled was found by authorities in a car on the US-Mexico border.
59 comments
Manon B.02/22/2018 10:33
Ou luiiiii 😍
Mia P.09/22/2017 03:39
omg ahahah
Konstancja O.09/03/2017 20:40
First kidnapped from his mum and then sentenced to a zoo sentence. Poor baby
Shane L.09/02/2017 20:10
So sad for this kitty :(
Chris H.09/02/2017 01:20
Really unfortunate that it happened and all, but look how adorable he is! We should talk to the landlord about getting one.
Pat E.08/31/2017 18:23
Sad, where's mommy, broken hearted or killed, very sad people would do such a thing!
Polly M.08/31/2017 00:45
So many animals I would love to have but that's my selfishness. I totally get that they are best off wild. No amount of money in my bank account would get me buying
Christian S.08/30/2017 21:41
i wana tiger 😏
Enter P.08/30/2017 19:06
😂😂😂😂
Enter P.08/30/2017 19:06
Uguale
Cameron D.08/30/2017 17:14
Omg that's so cute
Aitch C.08/30/2017 16:48
Brogan Calvert
Krysten A.08/30/2017 16:39
Big cats are not pets
Alec F.08/30/2017 16:29
The rich piece of shit that bought that kitten probably buys sex slaves on the black market, too.
Amy E.08/30/2017 16:13
Poor baby!
Rose L.08/30/2017 14:46
LISTEN TO HIM AT THE END
Hiral P.08/30/2017 14:33
baby bengal 😻
Becky D.08/30/2017 14:13
i have found the kitten i want!!
Bri L.08/30/2017 13:44
LOL YEAH BEACAUSE HE WANTS TO LIVE IN A FUCKING CAGE 🙄😡
Felicia O.08/30/2017 13:39
Here you go lol