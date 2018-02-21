back
A capuchin monkey adopted by a dog
"It's very unusual to see this kind of relationship between these animals". 🐒🐕
02/21/2018
6 comments
Lisa B.03/02/2018 22:40
Shared
Sidhant B.02/25/2018 01:32
Guys he won’t survive there at all. He thinks that’s his parent and your VT showed that these are for 1500 dollars in black market who would garantee that let him live with the Dog else I assure you he won’t survive and also the dog will become insensitive.
Irene I.02/22/2018 03:43
Let them live together for life!
Pinco S.02/21/2018 17:08
love*
Arnold R.02/21/2018 14:51
WHY THE CHAIN AROUND THE DOGS NECK ???????????
Maria B.02/21/2018 14:40
Leave them together. They have a bond that I doubt the monkey will be able to form at this stage with other monkeys.