back

A day in the life of a trans dad

After starting testosterone ten years ago, Danny, a trans man, wasn't sure how he'd feel about having his own children — or even whether he physically could. Then, he unexpectedly got pregnant with Wilder... Brut filmmaker Jessey Dearing followed Danny on his parenting journey.

08/09/2021 12:29 PM

Breaking Stereotypes

  1. 3:19

    This young botanist with autism is a fan favorite on TikTok

  2. 10:59

    A day in the life of a trans dad

  3. 5:09

    This urban explorer is busting stereotypes

  4. 3:03

    What Jurassic Park got wrong about dinosaurs

  5. 6:58

    The story of Lizzo

  6. 4:09

    This Syrian refugee turned rescue swimmer is facing jail time

1240 comments

  • Linda B.
    an hour

    Do you still have your female parts when your got pregnant? Cause if you do have female parts then you are still a woman.

  • Ashley N.
    an hour

    Man giving birth This is 2021 Id like to back when things were normal.

  • Garry O.
    an hour

    What an incredible mum like all the mums out there...

  • Natalie F.
    an hour

    That baby is to cute and beautiful

  • Lynne M.
    an hour

    Hang in there! ❤️

  • Jessie R.
    an hour

    Amazing dad...

  • Mary Y.
    an hour

    Please stop calling it trans dad! She a women pretending to be a man and naturally women can get pregnant and give birth ONLY!!!!

  • Bettie F.
    2 hours

    That's a woman.

  • Chelsea P.
    2 hours

    I see a loving parent doing what is best for their child. May God bless them and little Wilder 💖

  • Cheri M.
    2 hours

    Sorry but a man will NEVER be able to carry a baby! This is a female that dresses as a male period! The DNA 🧬 is what you are physically

  • Delores T.
    2 hours

    She is not a dad, she is a mother. She needs GOD to help her to be the mother she needs to be to get truth in her. It is in GODS SON JESUS. John3:16,14:6.

  • Susie M.
    2 hours

    Oh my. What a truly wonderful Daddy. I noticed how content and happy Wilder was. How clean his home was. That’s not just a quick tidy up the tv crew are here. That house was spotless. To be a married Mommy I could barely hold it together. Yet here is a single man doing it on his own. My heart ached for him and his depression. His loneliness. Boy do i get it. I wish there was a way to contact him.

  • Krys A.
    3 hours

    leah

  • Tiffany M.
    3 hours

    Jesús Christ

  • Cornelia Z.
    3 hours

    I don’t hate transgenders people but,I hate the fact that when they say God made a mistake creating them as he or she,This’s where i have serious problems with that. An individual has their choice to do what pleases them with their body but don’t they dare say that God made a mistake!

  • Carol A.
    3 hours

    Amazing! Happy Papa! Happy Baby! Thank you for sharing! 💖

  • Dorothy H.
    4 hours

    Repent this is not.of god!! Repent so.you can go.to the kingdom of heaven!! Any one who dose this to there body will not inherent the kingdom of heaven. God does not hate the person but hates the sin. Please change and Repent God bless

  • Patti P.
    4 hours

    What a beautiful and happy baby. ❤️

  • Angela S.
    4 hours

    Being a single parent is so hard. You’re doing great. Don’t be afraid to reach out. There are Facebook groups for single parents or LGBTQ friendly parents they can offer advice or just to vent. Your doing amazing. Baby is adorable!!!

  • Jamie H.
    4 hours

    I want to be there when you start having a family. You're going to be an awesome dad!