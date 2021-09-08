back
A day in the life of a trans dad
After starting testosterone ten years ago, Danny, a trans man, wasn't sure how he'd feel about having his own children — or even whether he physically could. Then, he unexpectedly got pregnant with Wilder... Brut filmmaker Jessey Dearing followed Danny on his parenting journey.
08/09/2021 12:29 PM
1240 comments
Linda B.an hour
Do you still have your female parts when your got pregnant? Cause if you do have female parts then you are still a woman.
Ashley N.an hour
Man giving birth This is 2021 Id like to back when things were normal.
Garry O.an hour
What an incredible mum like all the mums out there...
Natalie F.an hour
That baby is to cute and beautiful
Lynne M.an hour
Hang in there! ❤️
Jessie R.an hour
Amazing dad...
Mary Y.an hour
Please stop calling it trans dad! She a women pretending to be a man and naturally women can get pregnant and give birth ONLY!!!!
Bettie F.2 hours
That's a woman.
Chelsea P.2 hours
I see a loving parent doing what is best for their child. May God bless them and little Wilder 💖
Cheri M.2 hours
Sorry but a man will NEVER be able to carry a baby! This is a female that dresses as a male period! The DNA 🧬 is what you are physically
Delores T.2 hours
She is not a dad, she is a mother. She needs GOD to help her to be the mother she needs to be to get truth in her. It is in GODS SON JESUS. John3:16,14:6.
Susie M.2 hours
Oh my. What a truly wonderful Daddy. I noticed how content and happy Wilder was. How clean his home was. That’s not just a quick tidy up the tv crew are here. That house was spotless. To be a married Mommy I could barely hold it together. Yet here is a single man doing it on his own. My heart ached for him and his depression. His loneliness. Boy do i get it. I wish there was a way to contact him.
Krys A.3 hours
leah
Tiffany M.3 hours
Jesús Christ
Cornelia Z.3 hours
I don’t hate transgenders people but,I hate the fact that when they say God made a mistake creating them as he or she,This’s where i have serious problems with that. An individual has their choice to do what pleases them with their body but don’t they dare say that God made a mistake!
Carol A.3 hours
Amazing! Happy Papa! Happy Baby! Thank you for sharing! 💖
Dorothy H.4 hours
Repent this is not.of god!! Repent so.you can go.to the kingdom of heaven!! Any one who dose this to there body will not inherent the kingdom of heaven. God does not hate the person but hates the sin. Please change and Repent God bless
Patti P.4 hours
What a beautiful and happy baby. ❤️
Angela S.4 hours
Being a single parent is so hard. You’re doing great. Don’t be afraid to reach out. There are Facebook groups for single parents or LGBTQ friendly parents they can offer advice or just to vent. Your doing amazing. Baby is adorable!!!
Jamie H.4 hours
I want to be there when you start having a family. You're going to be an awesome dad!