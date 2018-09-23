back

A festival to support dried-out Aral Sea

A music festival on the site of an ecological disaster. That's what's happening in the Aral Sea desert in Uzbekistan.

09/23/2018 7:11 AM
  • 2.0m
  • 15

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

8 comments

  • Fatima A.
    09/30/2018 22:21

    تم

  • Sundar S.
    09/30/2018 04:09

    R

  • Matt N.
    09/23/2018 17:38

    Disgusting

  • Paolo C.
    09/23/2018 15:37

    Mah.....

  • Fi C.
    09/23/2018 08:42

    for an ecological disaster or as an ecological disaster???? https://www.treehugger.com/culture/why-music-festivals-are-environmental-disaster.html

  • Ratislav O.
    09/23/2018 08:39

    Festivals are ecological disaster,many plasic garbage,drugs,shampoo...

  • Harald G.
    09/23/2018 07:38

    ⚜️⚜️⚜️❤️❤️❤️⚜️⚜️⚜️🌍🌍🌍⚜️⚜️⚜️ ✌️

  • Lauren C.
    09/23/2018 07:35

    lets go