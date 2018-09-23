back
A festival to support dried-out Aral Sea
A music festival on the site of an ecological disaster. That's what's happening in the Aral Sea desert in Uzbekistan.
09/23/2018 7:11 AM
- 2.0m
- 992
- 15
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
8 comments
Fatima A.09/30/2018 22:21
تم
Sundar S.09/30/2018 04:09
R
Matt N.09/23/2018 17:38
Disgusting
Paolo C.09/23/2018 15:37
Mah.....
Fi C.09/23/2018 08:42
for an ecological disaster or as an ecological disaster???? https://www.treehugger.com/culture/why-music-festivals-are-environmental-disaster.html
Ratislav O.09/23/2018 08:39
Festivals are ecological disaster,many plasic garbage,drugs,shampoo...
Harald G.09/23/2018 07:38
⚜️⚜️⚜️❤️❤️❤️⚜️⚜️⚜️🌍🌍🌍⚜️⚜️⚜️ ✌️
Lauren C.09/23/2018 07:35
lets go