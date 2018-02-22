A french non profit denounces the bad conditions of life in mink farm

Shocking footage of the deplorable conditions of life of animals in a French mink farm, supplier for the fashion industry.
Samuel L.03/07/2018 07:56
“With proof in court”? I just watch a video of it....mink coats don’t even look good. Look like cruella deville
Dawn W.02/26/2018 21:22
While I agree that this is deplorable and should be stopped can I remind people of the damage to native wildlife caused by mink being released by animal rights activists in this country. Perhaps the people who do this to animals should be kept in similar conditions to see if they still think it's ok.
James S.02/26/2018 11:54
There should be a complete ban on the fur trade and animals used for fashion. Totally unethical and immoral. People who think fur makes them look good need therapy.
Sharad T.02/25/2018 06:00
can't believe people like and wear fur. Disgusting and sad.
Filip N.02/24/2018 07:56
Poland has banned it too.
Esjhey A.02/23/2018 10:12
what the hell!.. disgusting people! damn man... catastrophic!! fuck!!!
Leon S.02/23/2018 10:11
KILL THE FUCKING HUMANITY ALREADY !!!
Carole R.02/23/2018 09:56
Let these animals go to live the life they were ment to live
فيصل أ.02/23/2018 09:46
يجب وضع المالكين في الاقفاص وانقاذ الحيوانات يا من تتشدقون بحقوق لي زانيمو
McKenzie S.02/23/2018 09:00
show this to mads
Grant H.02/23/2018 08:16
Hang them all
Γιάννης Μ.02/23/2018 07:32
Oh my god what the fuck are we doing? Sickness! Shit
Scholastica R.02/23/2018 07:01
Gosh !
Suli K.02/23/2018 05:30
These people are ruthless. They make so much money from mink. It doesn't take that long to clean the cages. They know animals are not going to complain. I just pray for the little creatures. May be people who wear mink are not aware of the condition the animals live in. I just feel sick seeing those horrible dirty cages.
Laurence C.02/23/2018 04:48
Our dog's are collected in China and Korea, the meat is consumed by humans and the skin transformed into leather products, gloves, belts, shoes, jackets, leather lounge,in car's interior design etc., so when and how this trade can be stopped, even humans are being harvested, for body parts, this world is EVIL GROUND
Laurence C.02/23/2018 04:42
Watch your celebrities ass wearing animals feathers and animals skin everywhere and just don't say anything about it, higher demand for natural leather products, this trade will never stop,do you hear it, I am not for it but think again
Madhusudhan B.02/23/2018 03:48
Shame u French
Noelia S.02/22/2018 23:19
😡😡😡😡😡😡
Guilherme N.02/22/2018 22:28
Break in, rescue the animals and burn the facility, kill the owners.
Irene I.02/22/2018 21:23
Put fur mongrels in jail for such greed!