A green ski slope on top of a waste plant in Copenhagen
A ski slope on top of a waste-to-energy plant. This is the innovative recreational area of Copenhill which is meant to open at the end of 2019.
07/14/2019 6:36 AM
21 comments
HF A.08/02/2019 12:27
So is not a global warming issue right?? Releasing co2 will make it cool. I need tis waste plant in my country
Tim S.07/29/2019 19:41
x
Jason C.07/22/2019 20:26
Imagine falling at speeds on that😂
John B.07/21/2019 07:56
skiing and recycling in one vid.
Renee S.07/20/2019 18:48
how amazing is this!
Meg P.07/20/2019 00:48
yahoooo!
Riley M.07/19/2019 02:11
!!!
Joshua K.07/19/2019 01:35
Australia wouldn’t do something like this
Imy W.07/16/2019 15:54
will be so many P & ID’s
Jack P.07/15/2019 11:57
But what about all the poisonous gases leaching up from chemical waste?? Hello!!!
Mattea C.07/15/2019 05:27
too bad this wasn’t open when we were there
Danafeliz N.07/15/2019 05:13
looks like legos
André M.07/15/2019 03:26
This video was really amazing! Thanks for share this!
Mikey T.07/15/2019 01:23
So cool ..wow..
Amber J.07/14/2019 18:43
Who would want to?
Erica B.07/14/2019 14:35
Copenhagen
Rachel A.07/14/2019 12:21
when I visit you let's go here too!! 😮
Anja S.07/14/2019 12:12
What chemicals are being expelled in those fumes?
Eva L.07/14/2019 10:22
What happens to all the e.g., chemicals in the waste? Do they end up in the subsoil water?
Jo Y.07/14/2019 09:21
Wow.