A green ski slope on top of a waste plant in Copenhagen

A ski slope on top of a waste-to-energy plant. This is the innovative recreational area of Copenhill which is meant to open at the end of 2019.

07/14/2019 6:36 AM
21 comments

  • HF A.
    08/02/2019 12:27

    So is not a global warming issue right?? Releasing co2 will make it cool. I need tis waste plant in my country

  • Tim S.
    07/29/2019 19:41

    x

  • Jason C.
    07/22/2019 20:26

    Imagine falling at speeds on that😂

  • John B.
    07/21/2019 07:56

    skiing and recycling in one vid.

  • Renee S.
    07/20/2019 18:48

    how amazing is this!

  • Meg P.
    07/20/2019 00:48

    yahoooo!

  • Riley M.
    07/19/2019 02:11

    !!!

  • Joshua K.
    07/19/2019 01:35

    Australia wouldn’t do something like this

  • Imy W.
    07/16/2019 15:54

    will be so many P & ID’s

  • Jack P.
    07/15/2019 11:57

    But what about all the poisonous gases leaching up from chemical waste?? Hello!!!

  • Mattea C.
    07/15/2019 05:27

    too bad this wasn’t open when we were there

  • Danafeliz N.
    07/15/2019 05:13

    looks like legos

  • André M.
    07/15/2019 03:26

    This video was really amazing! Thanks for share this!

  • Mikey T.
    07/15/2019 01:23

    So cool ..wow..

  • Amber J.
    07/14/2019 18:43

    Who would want to?

  • Erica B.
    07/14/2019 14:35

    Copenhagen

  • Rachel A.
    07/14/2019 12:21

    when I visit you let's go here too!! 😮

  • Anja S.
    07/14/2019 12:12

    What chemicals are being expelled in those fumes?

  • Eva L.
    07/14/2019 10:22

    What happens to all the e.g., chemicals in the waste? Do they end up in the subsoil water?

  • Jo Y.
    07/14/2019 09:21

    Wow.