A horse euthanized in Australia reignites criticism

This horse had to be put down after breaking down during the running of the Melbourne Cup. Here’s why this fatal accident has reignited criticism of Australia’s horse-racing industry.

11/07/2020 11:38 AM
13 comments

  • Modesta B.
    18 minutes

    Jävla djurplågare !!!

  • Lon C.
    20 minutes

    Because its all about money.

  • Cheryl P.
    25 minutes

    I think they should ban Melbourne cup 😠

  • Guillermina P.
    34 minutes

    Basta de hacerce millonarios con el maltrato de caballos en la corrida de caballos siempre el que sufre son los caballos por tanto golpe q recibe al correr la carrera cuando estan lastimado los abandonan y los asesinan a los caballos y eso no es justo pido justicia por los caballos pidamos justicia por los caballos maltratados en la carrera de caballos 🌹🐕🌳🏀🐴

  • Joel G.
    39 minutes

    Yeah it's fucked

  • Guillermina P.
    40 minutes

    Señores corredores de caballo ustedes que dicen que son los mejores corredores de caballo no lo son porque el que corre es el caballo por tanto golpe que le das y lo ladtimas sin importar su vida solo te importa ganar basta de humillacion y maltrato a los caballos basts que se llenen de dinero facil

  • Pavithra H.
    41 minutes

    U idiots stop it

  • Liz L.
    42 minutes

    Heartbreaking 😪💯 needs to be stopped worldwide !

  • Lilth M.
    an hour

    bastard humans again ugh

  • Becca S.
    an hour

    Not just Australia, this disgusting abuse needs to stop everywhere.

  • Lilth M.
    an hour

    What if the horse wanted to retire, I hate people

  • Tootsie S.
    an hour

    Sad!

  • Megan M.
    an hour

    Maybe stop forcing these horses to run to the point or injury or heart attack? Just because they're bred to be runners doesn't make this sport safe for them. Too many horses are killed on tracks every year and it's unacceptable. If we had professional human athletes dying at that rate, there would be a major uproar. But none for these horses who are tossed away/ killed if they can't keep up with the other horses.

