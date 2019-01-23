back

A huge pregnant female great white shark was spotted near Hawaii

Meet Deep Blue, the largest known great white shark.

01/23/2019 4:00 PM
  • 3.3m
  • 2.3k

Earth

1283 comments

  • BA B.
    a day

    it’s a beautiful shark

  • Vitaliy Z.
    3 days

    Чтобы с ней поплавать её перекормили. Живот раздуло

  • Donnie M.
    3 days

    Poor thing is going to be killed soon

  • Donnie M.
    3 days

    You just telling everyone where to go find it and kill it shouldn't be posting stuff like this

  • Bruce K.
    3 days

    Beautiful

  • Omar H.
    5 days

    female shark didn't hurts people?

  • Arevil S.
    5 days

    she is cute and the song is emotional!

  • Luke M.
    6 days

    And a female

  • Luke M.
    6 days

    Its certainly full

  • Leah A.
    6 days

    heble! 😭💜

  • Jesus M.
    6 days

    wow i dont know that female shark is bigger than male shark "Great white shark"

  • Doug W.
    7 days

    Holly sheeeeet ! No way 😳🥴

  • Beverley L.
    12/11/2019 03:25

    Magnificent. Looks pregnant

  • Lee W.
    12/11/2019 01:27

    Love ‘em. L.J.

  • Eamonn L.
    12/10/2019 22:47

    Awesome

  • Sito E.
    12/10/2019 10:38

    I hope she starts chomping some people on the coast.. By the way Epstein did not kill himself

  • Lee W.
    12/10/2019 06:37

    Love ‘em. L.J.

  • Scott B.
    12/09/2019 23:04

    Wow what a size , she is massive. Stunning creature.

  • Evan F.
    12/08/2019 13:47

    she's got some God damn balls 😬 she's just casually swimming with it hell no

  • Chris F.
    12/07/2019 10:43

    Love you guys n gals