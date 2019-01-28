back

A Look At Why Indian Men Hold Hands In Public

This photo series examines why Indian men hold each other's hands in public. 👬 (via Brut India)

01/04/2019 12:58 PMupdated: 08/24/2020 10:40 AM

152 comments

  • Shafikul I.
    01/28/2019 16:05

    This is also common in Bangladesh. it's the expression of Brother Friend Family Faith Respect Stupidity Fun....

  • Mamadou S.
    01/25/2019 16:08

    Super

  • Bulhatri S.
    01/25/2019 15:16

    I think it,s all about culture nothing to worry about it,,, 😀😀😀

  • Ali D.
    01/24/2019 23:47

    كس اخت وجهكم

  • Shayan S.
    01/24/2019 19:18

    Sarwar 😂😂😂😂

  • اوس ه.
    01/24/2019 09:20

    Thank God for the blessing of Islam

  • Rashed U.
    01/24/2019 04:30

    All toiletless rendian are there😂😂😂

  • Rae J.
    01/22/2019 14:31

    Yet look at how they treat women 🤷🏽‍♀️

  • Yoezer S.
    01/21/2019 16:18

    Huh?? Theres nothing wrong in holding hands. Its all bcoz of how people take it thats making it appear weird or shocking. Need to change way of thinking. Why the petty mind?

  • Tanvir A.
    01/21/2019 05:24

    😂😂😚😚

  • جاك د.
    01/21/2019 00:57

  • جاك د.
    01/21/2019 00:57

  • جاك د.
    01/21/2019 00:56

  • Arliegh M.
    01/20/2019 16:29

    is this real?

  • Фахад А.
    01/20/2019 07:54

    Fazle dekh xD

  • Raja O.
    01/20/2019 07:22

    Ohh come on holding another guy hand dosnt mean you are a gay, friends are also some thing. Too much freedom can shrink mind in such a way too

  • Rafiul H.
    01/19/2019 23:33

    eida tui bhai

  • Ines B.
    01/19/2019 23:05

    hatta lbouss mel rass aadi zeda xDDDDDDDDD

  • Maia A.
    01/19/2019 21:10

    حتي السوادين والتشاديين

  • Spor M.
    01/19/2019 18:22

    B

