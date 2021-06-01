back

A Mandarin duck spotted in Central Park

This Mandarin duck is hanging out in NYC's Central Park and nobody knows how it got there.

11/14/2018 7:23 AMupdated: 03/11/2019 1:59 PM

96 comments

  • Urbana C.
    01/06/2021 09:18

    nice..

  • Vequilla B.
    01/21/2020 23:39

    BBernadasnagkatawac er sa turtle Ma haha

  • John F.
    01/05/2019 16:49

    Hello We had a madrian duck on the local canal for several years but is not there now perhaps it’s the same one can we have him back please. His is a local celebrity

  • Sukirman I.
    12/02/2018 16:09

    bro yok opo lebeteh

  • Sukirman I.
    12/02/2018 16:09

    yok opo khabareh bro.

  • Malik A.
    11/30/2018 14:35

    Subhan Allah Very beautiful duks

  • Adit S.
    11/30/2018 11:01

    gc adh otak

  • Kayla P.
    11/30/2018 05:36

    What a pretty duck!

  • Prasetya W.
    11/30/2018 02:57

    Tukune nang endi broo ? Piro regane ?

  • Anna C.
    11/30/2018 02:32

    It is so cute

  • Shandy Z.
    11/29/2018 20:25

    we still haven’t spot the ducky!

  • Mark F.
    11/28/2018 23:43

    i guess thats a chinese trying to evade the world

  • Marla K.
    11/28/2018 21:07

    Karl Ramos

  • Urooj M.
    11/28/2018 18:06

    Oh pls bring him his female

  • Mikel E.
    11/28/2018 08:32

    take a pic of this for me

  • Solverallas Z.
    11/27/2018 22:29

    So turtle got seduced also ?...

  • Alex T.
    11/27/2018 05:52

    Could become an issue. Same genus as American Wood duck. Hybridisation wouldn't be a good thing.

  • Ken G.
    11/26/2018 18:38

    He’ll leave as some as he sees his taxes

  • Si T.
    11/26/2018 17:08

    Htut Oo Khaung sein lae tinn mhr twae dk,akg m lr😂

  • Hanin D.
    11/26/2018 16:46

    Nice colour 😘

