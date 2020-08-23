back

A mandatory license to own a pet ?

What if you needed a license to own a pet? This is how Belgian animal rights group Sans Collier wants to fight animal abuse.

08/23/2020 6:14 AM
  • New

And even more

  1. 2:25

    A mandatory license to own a pet ?

  2. 2:17

    L214: shocking images from a French foie gras factory

  3. 1:43

    #TBT: The tragic death of the Tasmanian tigers

  4. 2:38

    Meet Marjan, Afghanistan's last lion

  5. 3:01

    This bear cub narrowly escaped illegal trafficking

  6. 1:40

    The tarsier: a primate endangered by tourism

5 comments

  • Ariel F.
    17 minutes

    💚

  • Jeanette S.
    38 minutes

    You need a licence for a pet in Ireland, for decades now. It doesn't work. It's just used as another form of tax for government.

  • Athur D.
    an hour

    They would have to withdraw the license immediately from all farmers with intensive live stock farming 👍

  • Rekha S.
    2 hours

    appriciable ..

  • Seema W.
    2 hours

    A good initiative

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.