A massive Chinese fleet is fishing off the Galapagos Islands
This fleet of 340 Chinese fishing boats has been depleting marine resources off the Galápagos Islands for years, raising fears for the archipelago's sea life…
09/03/2020 1:52 PM
144 comments
Jeoff D.15 hours
r.i.p china
Joyce H.2 days
Disgusting, when is something going to be done....Stop China Now I try my Best not to shop or buy any food sources from there❗️ It’s Shameful❗️❗️
Tony D.2 days
If these mongrel bustards are fishing illegally whether it's for the first time or ongoing by turning off their navigation systems or using draconian methods the entire fleet including the mother ship which transports it back to mainland should be seized and destroyed no questions or leniency given, you can bet there governments wouldn't show any.
Diann C.2 days
ANIMALS LIVES MATTER 😢 🐟🎏🐡🦈🐟
Branzuela R.3 days
Ecuador dispatch your coast guard or navies there.to protect those marine life or else there's nothing left ...
Jemma P.3 days
They are a disgrace to humanity!!!!! Sink the boats!!! They will eat anything as long as it is alive so they can torture the poor creatures 🤬🤯🤯🤯
Véronique M.3 days
Im.sick of these massacres!🤢😠😡
Allie N.3 days
It absolutely sickening, they destroy everything. Slaughter Wales, Pollution, rain forests, all for they own selfish Greedy selfs without any respect for our planet. They don’t own the ocean. No self control or the capability to think of the consequences like a cancer cell. They will be the death of this planet
Linda W.3 days
China needs to change their ways in how they treat animals.. no compassion at all!!!!!!!!
Allison W.4 days
Blow them out the water !!!
Trish S.4 days
They have no conscience. Shameful.
Cristofer C.4 days
china is so greedy **** that country
Yvonne P.4 days
Someone stop this please! Maritime laws need to be tightened, border controls from territorial countries need to fight back! China has to be stopped!
Stephen H.4 days
Go and kill all the pandas in China see what they do they mite stop killing else where then
Scott F.5 days
The world needs to stand firmly against Chinese trawlers and state sponsored pillage and rape of our natural world. And if governments are bought out by Chinese bribes, citizens must take responsibility for the defense of our borders and sovereign territory before there is nothing left for future generations. China has no natural life left. They destroy and consume everything. If the international community wants to preserve the natural life and ecosystems of the world, we must defend them ourselves. China will never stop unless we stop them.
Paul R.5 days
That's what Nips do and whales too
Jc B.5 days
Chinese are worst people
Francis A.5 days
The Chinese are doing the same thing in Senegal and Ghana... sweeping the ocean floor dry
Pankaj P.6 days
Ask navy to bomb these vessels or make em disappear.
Vaitheeswaran G.6 days
I'll be surprised if Chinese are not the because they are the one who are involved in every other ecological destruction in Earth