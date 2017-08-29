back

A missing monkey finally spotted in the Amazon

In the heart of the Amazon, these 22 women and men had one goal: find a monkey missing for 81 years.

08/29/2017 12:58 PM
  • 34.4k
  • 14

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

9 comments

  • Manuel P.
    08/31/2017 04:01

    Great job!

  • Robin B.
    08/30/2017 12:29

    que pasada

  • Kris G.
    08/30/2017 10:05

    Did they just assume gender?

  • Sam H.
    08/30/2017 07:24

    But they couldn't take a video?!

  • Michael S.
    08/30/2017 01:55

    No way a monkey lived 81 years.

  • Colby S.
    08/29/2017 23:41

    nice mushroom cut

  • Alcquiser S.
    08/29/2017 22:46

    So they can find it and them make sure stay extinc rigth?

  • Jenny H.
    08/29/2017 21:57

    Topher Gagne were they all searching for 1 monkey that disappeared 81 years ago? What's the life span of a monkey?

  • Topher G.
    08/29/2017 18:54

    so wait. were there 22 women and 22 men? or was there 22 people?