back

A model of biointensive farming to transform global agriculture

"We want to replace mass agriculture with a mass of farmers" A really small, but profitable farm. That's what Jean-Martin Fortier has founded in Quebec. And he wants to show that an agricultural revolution is possible. He talked to Brut nature.

02/01/2020 9:58 AM
  • New

And even more

  1. A model of biointensive farming to transform global agriculture

  2. COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen

  3. Electric cars were created back in the early 20th century

  4. This Frenchman swam across the continent of plastic

  5. This architect transforms used textiles into bricks

  6. "Drive tout nu" one year later

2 comments

  • Lisa L.
    35 minutes

    A planet being run by misfits can never survive!

  • Brut nature
    a day

    has created