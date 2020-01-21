back

A pig forced to bungee jump in China

A pig pushed off a bungee jump tower. This footage filmed in a theme park in China has caused outrage.

01/21/2020 5:56 PM
225 comments

  • Jennifer R.
    9 minutes

    Monsters

  • Frank E.
    9 minutes

    Cruel torture

  • Dimitri B.
    10 minutes

    And then comes the asteroid and both the salvation for this planet

  • Athenz K.
    10 minutes

    i cried watching this kind of cruelty oh god

  • Joanne D.
    10 minutes

    Human Beings are depraved! And All those who took part in this event deserve a punishment equal to the level of fear and torture that the pig would have felt and endured. Evil lives. It is disgusting.

  • Vivian V.
    12 minutes

    Disgusting humans!!!! What is wrong in their f*** brains?!

  • Charlotte B.
    12 minutes

    😡😡😡😡

  • Sonja A.
    13 minutes

    😠😠😠

  • Maggie W.
    13 minutes

    Disgusting ..

  • Daniel I.
    14 minutes

    IDIOT DEMON'S 🤮🤮🤮🤮👎👎👎👎

  • Petra S.
    14 minutes

    Widerliche Tierquäler!!! Armes Wesen...😔

  • Ryan W.
    14 minutes

    Absolutely disgusting

  • Yosr C.
    14 minutes

    So chinese of them to do this and think it's funny

  • Carol E.
    14 minutes

    the race needs to be wipe out of the planet curl race i ever seen or heard of

  • Moya W.
    15 minutes

    There is something terribly wrong with these people to be so cruel to so many animals.😤

  • Kristy-Ellen M.
    15 minutes

    And yet, noone wants to go to war with them. Just the countries with plenty of oil.

  • Nicola N.
    15 minutes

    This is sick and deranged!!

  • Claire C.
    16 minutes

    Absolutely disgusting human beings😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

  • Plamen G.
    16 minutes

    we are evolving to this..

  • Flörä Ō.
    16 minutes

    This should not be posted! It is not entertaining at all 😡