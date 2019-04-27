back
A ray of hope for North Atlantic right whales
This whale gave birth to 7 calves, and that's very good news. But will it be enough to save one of the most endangered whale species in the world?
04/27/2019 6:21 AM
13 comments
Kent P.05/09/2019 14:24
Fuck chinese
Sheila M.05/06/2019 14:21
The end has already begun ...
Syed M.05/01/2019 00:07
Good news
Narine S.04/30/2019 22:54
And why are we gonna let the Chinese start back whaling
Narine S.04/30/2019 22:53
I hope so
Lobo S.04/30/2019 22:29
Disculpen mi ignorancia pero terneros tienen las vacas. Serán si no me equivoco ballenatos.
Muhammad J.04/30/2019 20:01
Its very good news.We have to respect other species right to live n grow.Earth belongs to all species not only humans.Govt.should act to protect.Please let others live.
Kamal G.04/30/2019 19:46
This earth belongs to all the living things not only for human. So we have to protect them seriously.
Ingrid D.04/29/2019 07:40
Stop toerisme
Marc J.04/27/2019 21:06
Better ask Greta Thunberg! Only teenagers have the answers, today🤦♂️
Justin V.04/27/2019 13:31
Our path was set , long ago, by only a few. Once sacred grounds were crossed, it is only a matter of time, as death, is inevitable. The degree of deceit and the amount of corruption is too difficult to overcome. Plastic is the proof of that. Collateral damage is what this is called. Create something amazing but with a downside that is atrocious. Fukushima, the inevitable outcome of the nuclear age. Nuclear energy provides the cleanest form of energy but fallout is devastating. How do we stop progress?
Geoff K.04/27/2019 13:27
it will be if the whaling is outlawed by other than indigenous people!!!
Stephany M.04/27/2019 09:12
Sad and hopeful....