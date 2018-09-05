back
Abominable living conditions of domesticated elephants
"A trained elephant is always a maltreated elephant." This former volunteer at an Elephant Rescue Center in Thailand wants to raise awarness about the abominable living conditions of domesticated elephants.
09/05/2018 7:58 AM
- 27.1k
- 265
- 20
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
17 comments
Marc H.10/07/2018 05:35
Really disappointing, cant watch the movie completely... getting too angry when I see this...
Marriette D.09/10/2018 05:35
Evil bastards exploiting these gentle giants for money! It's ALWAYS about money at the expense of animals. Infuriating😡
Abdoul G.09/06/2018 20:05
Bb
Lauren B.09/06/2018 13:04
this makes my blood boil
Arvee L.09/06/2018 12:15
😢
Angela D.09/06/2018 07:27
But in northern Thailand, tribes people are giving elephants to manage them as support of living
Viji M.09/06/2018 04:50
This is so true. It is abominable, cruel and heartless. Elephants belong in the wild, with their own families. They are highly intelligent, emotional and social animals.
Jock W.09/06/2018 00:38
I <3 elephants! In the wild!
Nan C.09/05/2018 18:17
#$/_^$#÷^^&££/@@×=%^££[email protected]%^
Khristine M.09/05/2018 15:21
sad reality
Leo L.09/05/2018 14:46
Prison, slaves ⛓. ✅ karma...
Jmae d.09/05/2018 13:17
😭😭😭
Gavin G.09/05/2018 10:42
🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
الشريف ن.09/05/2018 10:36
t'as cet homme occidental qui vit l'ennui dans son monde de consommation pour sortir de sa routine il va aller payer quelque petit asiatique tiermondiste pour baiser leur enfant aprés les regarder torturer leur animaux de merde.
Susan E.09/05/2018 10:05
All animals that are made to perform suffer😡 don't pay to see them or ride on them.
Tom W.09/05/2018 09:18
didn't your parents see elephants on holiday?
Maria O.09/05/2018 08:09
Bom dia