back

Acid attack victim fights back

Her ex-boyfriend attacked her with acid — but this Miss Italy finalist continues to speak out against gender-based violence, despite his threats.

04/07/2019 11:58 AMupdated: 08/07/2020 12:16 PM
  • 33.1k
  • 31

And even more

  1. 4:29

    Hiroshima survivor speaks up against nuclear weapons

  2. 8:03

    The life of Taylor Swift

  3. 15:32

    A day in the life of a transgender sex worker

  4. 7:58

    When did body hair become seen as "unfeminine"?

  5. 3:08

    The black-and-white selfie challenge in Turkey

  6. 9:08

    The life of Michelle Obama

26 comments

  • Emi M.
    04/20/2019 14:00

    Strong, beautiful woman. What a horrid thing to do to someone. The world needs women like her speaking up and bringing awareness, especially when so many women don't survive their attacks.

  • Audrey S.
    04/12/2019 12:30

    Love your story💞💞💞miss lady

  • Saddam'ann V.
    04/11/2019 05:40

    Noway. It was becouse of cheating on him.

  • Vim P.
    04/10/2019 06:28

    A cowardly act on a beautiful person ! May justice prevail and her wicked ex boyfriend be in jail forever !

  • Christian I.
    04/08/2019 19:34

    Acid though? What happened to good ole hot grits?

  • LaDawn W.
    04/08/2019 14:24

    That evil monster tried to destroy her beauty...he didn't count on her spirit being so strong!

  • LaDawn W.
    04/08/2019 14:22

    ...made me think about that time we were doing street outreach and met the female who was experiencing DV...🙁

  • Veronica H.
    04/08/2019 12:11

    Speak and preach sister 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️ you are beautiful.

  • Patty G.
    04/08/2019 12:05

    DEATH TO DOMESTIC ABUSERS!

  • Amanda D.
    04/08/2019 05:14

    How could anyone do that to any living thing 😢😭

  • Bornin D.
    04/07/2019 22:12

    That's why we must be able to apply law in Islamic way...that's horrible, it s a die attempt so he must paid hard.....

  • Annas A.
    04/07/2019 18:10

    Why have relationship in the first place..wait for the right man and marry him madafakas

  • Kamala S.
    04/07/2019 17:44

    He is going to burn in hell

  • Ömer A.
    04/07/2019 16:37

    WHAT DID THEY DO TO HIM??????? ARGH MY GOD

  • Hunter A.
    04/07/2019 16:25

    She's benefiting from him throwing acid on her? He is what you call a psychopath. And he will always get what he deserves. 10x over. People like him disgust me

  • Anthony J.
    04/07/2019 16:22

    Men suck

  • Bogar C.
    04/07/2019 15:40

    You mean her immigrant from Africa exboyfriend. It is interesting how easy results to say this is a gender based problem instead a located cultural one.

  • Hodi E.
    04/07/2019 15:16

    https://m.phnompenhpost.com/national/woman-arrested-allegedly-killing-husband-acid

  • Hodi E.
    04/07/2019 15:09

    https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/breaking-woman-who-threw-acid-12581847

  • Brian S.
    04/07/2019 15:09

    You're either against all violence or you're a bigot

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.