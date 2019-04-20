back
Acid attack victim fights back
Her ex-boyfriend attacked her with acid — but this Miss Italy finalist continues to speak out against gender-based violence, despite his threats.
04/07/2019 11:58 AMupdated: 08/07/2020 12:16 PM
Emi M.04/20/2019 14:00
Strong, beautiful woman. What a horrid thing to do to someone. The world needs women like her speaking up and bringing awareness, especially when so many women don't survive their attacks.
Audrey S.04/12/2019 12:30
Love your story💞💞💞miss lady
Saddam'ann V.04/11/2019 05:40
Noway. It was becouse of cheating on him.
Vim P.04/10/2019 06:28
A cowardly act on a beautiful person ! May justice prevail and her wicked ex boyfriend be in jail forever !
Christian I.04/08/2019 19:34
Acid though? What happened to good ole hot grits?
LaDawn W.04/08/2019 14:24
That evil monster tried to destroy her beauty...he didn't count on her spirit being so strong!
LaDawn W.04/08/2019 14:22
...made me think about that time we were doing street outreach and met the female who was experiencing DV...🙁
Veronica H.04/08/2019 12:11
Speak and preach sister 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️ you are beautiful.
Patty G.04/08/2019 12:05
DEATH TO DOMESTIC ABUSERS!
Amanda D.04/08/2019 05:14
How could anyone do that to any living thing 😢😭
Bornin D.04/07/2019 22:12
That's why we must be able to apply law in Islamic way...that's horrible, it s a die attempt so he must paid hard.....
Annas A.04/07/2019 18:10
Why have relationship in the first place..wait for the right man and marry him madafakas
Kamala S.04/07/2019 17:44
He is going to burn in hell
Ömer A.04/07/2019 16:37
WHAT DID THEY DO TO HIM??????? ARGH MY GOD
Hunter A.04/07/2019 16:25
She's benefiting from him throwing acid on her? He is what you call a psychopath. And he will always get what he deserves. 10x over. People like him disgust me
Anthony J.04/07/2019 16:22
Men suck
Bogar C.04/07/2019 15:40
You mean her immigrant from Africa exboyfriend. It is interesting how easy results to say this is a gender based problem instead a located cultural one.
Hodi E.04/07/2019 15:16
Hodi E.04/07/2019 15:09
Brian S.04/07/2019 15:09
You're either against all violence or you're a bigot