back
Activists tried to block a huge coal mine in Germany
Thousands of activists tried to block Europe's most polluting coal mine in Hambach, Germany. This is what Brut saw.
10/31/2018 5:41 PMupdated: 03/11/2019 1:47 PM
- 224.1k
- 851
- 60
49 comments
Vegiskra P.11/06/2019 07:13
💚
Evelien N.11/02/2019 18:41
De flikken in duitsland staan er letterlijk en figuurlijk een pak knapper op/voor. Honden niet toegelaten precies? 😏 Ook niet om de aandacht af te leiden en met een roos rokske de show te stelen terwijl mijn vingers de mijn in rennen? 🤣😂😂 Alle eer aan Zita.
Matthew B.11/21/2018 23:30
Take the fuckin trains right through!!! Don’t even slow down
Klaudia M.11/21/2018 19:35
.👏🏻
Sarah B.11/12/2018 19:53
- lots of French speaking here Kali
Lyn K.11/10/2018 12:15
Well done
Erika P.11/10/2018 06:55
Tambirn háganlo a Estados Unidos porque solo en Europa hacen esto?
Julian P.11/09/2018 19:32
Nice view...from the other Side.! Throw stones and other stuff on Police would gain a Shot in france 🤦🏻♂️ but only there to „purge“ again laws and Police...idiots..Go back and eat Baguette
Talal H.11/07/2018 10:18
مالك بالطويل بس شوف المناجم
Cheryl B.11/06/2018 18:51
Good job Germany. No fights, blocking traffic, dressing up as Vaginas, etc. Good job
Antonio P.11/06/2018 16:27
It's nice to see that most of those people come from a country that uses nuclear energy and is threatening to kill whole Europe with it.
Max E.11/05/2018 16:44
junge die zecken trampeln Übern Acker 🤦🏻♂️
Yannic M.11/05/2018 12:06
🎉
Helena R.11/04/2018 14:31
auf gehts nom Abi👍
Melissann B.11/04/2018 05:11
All of this is killing us
Adrian W.11/04/2018 05:02
Das ist Krieg 😂
Bruno K.11/03/2018 17:11
Bunch of fucking morons
Carolanne C.11/03/2018 11:28
I feel like this needs millions of views. This is extremely important and more should follow suit. <3 EVERYONE SHARE!!!!!!!
Thomas D.11/02/2018 18:37
There ar certainly a lot of gullible fools out there. Weren't all of the glaciers supposed to be melted several years ago, but, they still believe that drivel.
Patrick S.11/02/2018 07:54
Great job people