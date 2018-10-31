back

Activists tried to block a huge coal mine in Germany

Thousands of activists tried to block Europe's most polluting coal mine in Hambach, Germany. This is what Brut saw.

10/31/2018 5:41 PMupdated: 03/11/2019 1:47 PM
  • 224.1k
  • 60

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

49 comments

  • Vegiskra P.
    11/06/2019 07:13

    💚

  • Evelien N.
    11/02/2019 18:41

    De flikken in duitsland staan er letterlijk en figuurlijk een pak knapper op/voor. Honden niet toegelaten precies? 😏 Ook niet om de aandacht af te leiden en met een roos rokske de show te stelen terwijl mijn vingers de mijn in rennen? 🤣😂😂 Alle eer aan Zita.

  • Matthew B.
    11/21/2018 23:30

    Take the fuckin trains right through!!! Don’t even slow down

  • Klaudia M.
    11/21/2018 19:35

    .👏🏻

  • Sarah B.
    11/12/2018 19:53

    - lots of French speaking here Kali

  • Lyn K.
    11/10/2018 12:15

    Well done

  • Erika P.
    11/10/2018 06:55

    Tambirn háganlo a Estados Unidos porque solo en Europa hacen esto?

  • Julian P.
    11/09/2018 19:32

    Nice view...from the other Side.! Throw stones and other stuff on Police would gain a Shot in france 🤦🏻‍♂️ but only there to „purge“ again laws and Police...idiots..Go back and eat Baguette

  • Talal H.
    11/07/2018 10:18

    مالك بالطويل بس شوف المناجم

  • Cheryl B.
    11/06/2018 18:51

    Good job Germany. No fights, blocking traffic, dressing up as Vaginas, etc. Good job

  • Antonio P.
    11/06/2018 16:27

    It's nice to see that most of those people come from a country that uses nuclear energy and is threatening to kill whole Europe with it.

  • Max E.
    11/05/2018 16:44

    junge die zecken trampeln Übern Acker 🤦🏻‍♂️

  • Yannic M.
    11/05/2018 12:06

    🎉

  • Helena R.
    11/04/2018 14:31

    auf gehts nom Abi👍

  • Melissann B.
    11/04/2018 05:11

    All of this is killing us

  • Adrian W.
    11/04/2018 05:02

    Das ist Krieg 😂

  • Bruno K.
    11/03/2018 17:11

    Bunch of fucking morons

  • Carolanne C.
    11/03/2018 11:28

    I feel like this needs millions of views. This is extremely important and more should follow suit. <3 EVERYONE SHARE!!!!!!!

  • Thomas D.
    11/02/2018 18:37

    There ar certainly a lot of gullible fools out there. Weren't all of the glaciers supposed to be melted several years ago, but, they still believe that drivel.

  • Patrick S.
    11/02/2018 07:54

    Great job people