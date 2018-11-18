back

Activists widely condemn dolphin hunts in Japan

In Taiji Cove, Japan, fishermen kill hundreds of dolphins each year.

11/18/2018 4:04 PMupdated: 03/11/2019 2:08 PM
48 comments

  • 沖和
    11/30/2019 08:57

    命が有る限り賛同とシェアさして頂きます。

  • Emily P.
    11/27/2018 13:52

    one for your ecology paper? Not quite whales but almost

  • Tammy S.
    11/24/2018 03:19

    THIS JUST BREAKS MY HEART ! HOW CAN PEOPLE BE SO CRUEL !?! HURRAY GOR ACTIVISTS ! KEEP FIGHTING FOR THEM !!!

  • Jeffrey Z.
    11/22/2018 01:59

    Hey nips, have another earthquake, be sure to thank karma.

  • James G.
    11/21/2018 21:57

  • Michael S.
    11/21/2018 19:08

    This abomination must stop. What is wrong with these people?

  • Julian P.
    11/20/2018 16:15

    I kept waiting to here something positive on this matter and it just never came

  • Matthew S.
    11/19/2018 19:10

  • Betsy G.
    11/19/2018 18:45

    Cannot even watch this! This is beyond disgusting.

  • LinLin B.
    11/19/2018 14:28

  • Gavin G.
    11/19/2018 13:54

  • Calvin T.
    11/19/2018 02:08

  • Joy E.
    11/19/2018 02:08

    It's a horrible six months while this is happening. I've watched live feeds for a few years through the dolphin project I support them also. They keep track of what goes on there. :( its heart breaking. They lure in the dolphins while they migrate by and they work hard to harass them. Some escape but not all.

  • Tarma T.
    11/19/2018 00:14

  • Suni M.
    11/18/2018 23:45

  • Zayik T.
    11/18/2018 23:03

    One day humanity shall crumble and I am glad about it for these very reasons.

  • Jana D.
    11/18/2018 22:01

  • Juba M.
    11/18/2018 22:00

    Les îles japonaises reflètent un rêve (utopie) du bouddhisme et du shintoïsme(poissons, yin et yang & dragons, forces sismiques et volcaniques) nous avant a faire à un peuple raffiné de l’Asie qui à migré vers ces îles.

  • Ron V.
    11/18/2018 21:51

  • Kw .
    11/18/2018 21:47

