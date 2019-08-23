back
Actor Javier Bardem Urges the U.N. to Protect the Ocean
"The oceans belong to us all — but their fate is now in your hands." A fierce advocate for the environment, Javier Bardem has a message for all world leaders and climate change deniers.
08/23/2019 3:57 PM
- 48.7k
- 329
- 36
31 comments
Fred Z.09/01/2019 02:25
We are distorting this planet with human produced plastic chemical discharge. God helps those who help themselves. Sad how stupid that people are denying we have a major problem. Greed has taken over.
Brian T.08/31/2019 23:07
Who’s computer model is he watching?? Oh wait I guess he’s clairvoyant
Kerry P.08/31/2019 19:42
Not climate change deniers. Climate has always changed and always will. Just hate idiots who use fear to exploit it to redistribute money.
Danny H.08/31/2019 17:44
It's in Gods Hands he's in Charge of What takes Place on His Earth! PERIOD!
Willis Y.08/31/2019 10:00
Just stick to acting your activism is boring and pompous
Mark P.08/31/2019 04:18
I'm gonna put my money on THE ROCK!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 4 BILLION YEARS... this guy is a hack...
Larry C.08/31/2019 03:17
Quit polluting the oceans then.
Jose B.08/31/2019 00:09
Get a rim job idiot
Joseph B.08/30/2019 23:23
Go back to sleep bud you've been sold bad goods. The earth is doing what it always has so pic another hobby
Jim S.08/30/2019 16:12
Said the guy who just got off his private jet to tell me about climate change.🤦♂️🖕🏻
Jim B.08/30/2019 12:08
Let China, India, Europe, and Africa begin doing something productive and longterm, since they have created the problem. Then maybe the USA will consider assistance....
Christopher C.08/30/2019 00:58
Go lecture the countries who are polluting the most, like China. Stop lecturing the people of the country who does the most. It looks like a cash grab, not activism.
Phillip W.08/29/2019 14:01
Sheep
Ted B.08/29/2019 13:04
The fish need a safe space. ?
Ted B.08/29/2019 13:03
Ya right that's why obumer bought a ocean side beach front home. But why worry we only have ten years to live.Banks are still giving thirty year loans that's funny.
Ted B.08/29/2019 13:01
You piss ant what have you done to help....Pres.Trump sent teams out in the ocean to collect trash and plastic. The msm dosnt report..
Mang J.08/28/2019 22:12
Negan's twin brother
Mike W.08/28/2019 19:41
No problem with having an opinion, but actors and politicians will not solve the problem. Much of the ocean pollution come from Asia, and Africa and we have little influence on how those governments handle waste disposal. Climate change is not an inherently bad thing depending on ones perspective. It is only because of climate change any oxygen based life forms exist at all.
Sean W.08/28/2019 03:08
STFU
John H.08/28/2019 00:15
Its allready too late