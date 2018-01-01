back
Africa's Gerenuk, a "near threatened" species
This animal can go its whole life without a sip of water. Meet the Gerenuk.
01/01/2018 11:01 AM
- 434.3k
- 776
- 20
And even more
Nepal's Gadhimai festival has begun despite fierce objections
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
10 comments
Andi V.01/06/2018 21:22
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vpi9fiVYfiA
احمد ا.01/04/2018 05:58
Such beautiful creatures
Andrew B.01/02/2018 12:23
Deea Dta
Jayce N.01/01/2018 19:28
So can everything. Just wont be a very long one
Richard P.01/01/2018 18:35
Looks like food
Scott F.01/01/2018 18:27
n
Soufiane A.01/01/2018 17:10
Such beautiful creatures
Thulasi K.01/01/2018 11:14
Can we save them???
Matthew B.01/01/2018 11:13
Sounds like thirsty work to me!
Carlos M.01/01/2018 11:03
Damn