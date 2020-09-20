back
After the oil spill in Mauritius, this NGO is fighting to protect biodiversity
Off the coast of Mauritius, this NGO is fighting to protect a nature reserve in the aftermath of the MV Wakashio oil spill.
09/20/2020 4:31 PM
And even more
- 3:18
Porcupines are being poached for their stomach content
- 3:25
How does the hermit crab change its shell
- 3:03
What to do if you encounter a snake
- 2:23
The stargazer's original hunting technique
- 2:14
The blackbuck is one of the fastest mammals in the world
- 5:35
Meet the kagu, the barking bird that narrowly avoided extinction
5 comments
Ariel F.09/21/2020 22:43
💚
Łukasz W.09/21/2020 19:02
Good job guys, you are true heroes ❤
Roger D.09/21/2020 02:56
Powerful doco. regarding the environment, please watch video!
Ell A.09/20/2020 16:41
Registration form where?? Panama??,,. FtU
Brut nature09/18/2020 16:59
To support and learn more about their work: https://www.mauritian-wildlife.org