AgroParisTech is testing techniques that could be used in urban agriculture

This engineering school is testing new methods to modernize and maximize urban agriculture. 🌱🏢(via Brut nature)

06/18/2018 1:01 PM
109 comments

    Can it be implemented in developing countries too ? It feels convincing and can it be used for long term plan.. Interested !!

