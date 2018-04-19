back
Algeria: Ksar Tafilelt won a prize at COP22
"We've invented nothing. We're only carrying on our ancestors' vision by respecting nature and allowing it to coexist with us." Ksar Tafilelt used to be nothing but sand and a rocky hill. But now it's Algeria's first eco-friendly desert city.
44 comments
Bienvenido R.10/29/2018 02:01
Carry on thinking and working together. Wonders never cease!
Afeez W.05/08/2018 10:14
Sidney G.05/04/2018 21:31
In Algeria!? Wow! Take note people, this can be then done anywhere and people Can Get Along to Reach A Common Goal for the Better Good Of All! Faith in Humanity is Not a Lost Cause!
Christiana A.04/30/2018 20:28
Adeye A.04/29/2018 22:49
Adeola A.04/29/2018 21:28
Baba K.04/29/2018 17:25
Abdulhakim M.04/29/2018 17:06
Auwal Y.04/29/2018 14:24
Magiri F.04/29/2018 14:12
Wow beautiful....
Rasheed H.04/29/2018 13:04
Wowwwwww this is such nice video ... each household sustain 3 trees .... thats just beautiful we should learn from this
Stephen A.04/29/2018 11:38
Jafar S.04/29/2018 11:02
Ismail N.04/29/2018 10:03
Mered K.04/29/2018 06:58
John K.04/29/2018 06:15
D heritage is good for everyone
Charlie Q.04/29/2018 05:23
Still caging animals which proves man is still fucked
James N.04/29/2018 04:57
Nice one
Digafu D.04/29/2018 04:32
Alege F.04/29/2018 01:32
Beautiful One