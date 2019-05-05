back
All these animals are threatened by humans
Malayan tigers, kakapos, Amur leopards... A wide variety of species are endangered, and a single living is responsible.
05/05/2019 8:36 AM
- 102.9k
- 1.3k
- 109
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
94 comments
Muhammad H.07/30/2019 20:14
humans are cursed 🥺😓😓
Sandy C.07/20/2019 18:11
I agree Rodney x
Rodney S.07/20/2019 08:55
It's just soo funkin sad really
Michael L.07/18/2019 15:52
thats why thanos snap his gauntlet
Victoria C.07/15/2019 21:44
Strange how most religions teach of plagues to punish us, and yet, we are the plague that is destroying our planet and its creatures.
Kimberly G.07/15/2019 02:57
Sarawak state in malaysia still have lot of soft shell turtle ..i have 3 or them behind my house.2 of them we left them free..one left here
JanetandChris T.07/11/2019 10:48
Just proves man s greed and stupidity prevailed fuck people who destroy life fuck trump fuck poachers fuck off all of you destroyers of our great planet fuck you to hell
Antreas A.07/09/2019 09:59
Stop using money learn how to be with nature again kill these industry's
Zacky G.07/09/2019 03:17
If is continue .one day we will also be endangered.
Guardiola J.07/09/2019 02:29
Wow
Parabolis V.07/06/2019 18:05
we don't deserve animals...it's very sad
Chris A.07/06/2019 07:58
Sad what the fuck is ring with man
Angie U.07/04/2019 13:00
Okay, I am a huge animal lover & believe wholeheartedly in protecting them (within reason.) But, exactly how do “they” know how many of these species are left? You mean to tell me that there are folks scouring this globe in search of? Seems a bit far fetched to me!
Wayne T.06/30/2019 08:54
Destroyers of worlds
Sally P.06/30/2019 00:55
In our time...
Barnes R.06/28/2019 17:26
yes I think you should all kill yourselves. for the good of the animals
Angela H.06/25/2019 22:01
This is truly tragic and makes me sad but who's going to give up what to stop it?
Yvonne C.06/24/2019 19:31
So so.heartbreaking
Marta B.06/23/2019 05:42
😢
Delane B.06/22/2019 13:26
LOL shut the fuck up. Humans are not the only thing responsible for extinctions. Millions of species went extinct before us. Plenty went extinct due to extinction events. A small percentage went extinct due to humans.