back
All you need to know about Cardi B
"My mum raised me right, I chose to do wrong." She was a gang member and a stripper, but today she's a world famous rapper. This is the life of Cardi B.
01/26/2019 5:03 PMupdated: 02/18/2019 7:48 AM
- 476.7k
- 4.4k
- 380
251 comments
Ashanti I.03/18/2019 00:47
I LOVE HER!!!! She's as real as it gets🙌🏾👌🏾
Brishell R.03/16/2019 14:06
I like her she don't care what anybody thinks about her
Brishell R.03/16/2019 14:05
aww we have the same B day 😘😍😊
Farah H.03/14/2019 13:27
Tyh nendrie ry Akoniaina😇😇
Kimberly K.03/12/2019 05:38
her reaction when she met Beyoncé 🤣
Ebony T.03/11/2019 11:20
Reguardless of her background and the way she speaks I admire how she has transformed from being a poor person to someone who’s making it in life not everybody set out to be like this
Victoria M.03/11/2019 05:16
She got bank even brought her mother a home I'm not a fan either but she taking care of her daughter and mother
Katie B.03/11/2019 02:24
Who wants to lose weight by drinking ☕️ coffee?? I’m looking for 4️⃣ ladies to try out our brand new fat burning coffee at my discounted price! ✔️Keto approved ✔️No brewing necessary ✔️Tastes delicious!! Comment ME below for more info! 👇🏻
Nneena A.03/10/2019 15:59
Trash
Stronger V.03/09/2019 22:51
Www.jisherllcretail.com please visit the website to get your shoes and sandals thank you
Miguelson M.03/08/2019 06:37
My dream
Vaughn R.03/08/2019 05:09
Rap superstar? You mean stripper/adult performer.
S A.03/07/2019 21:49
Her voice is ewwww
Toni M.03/06/2019 18:42
VIDEO IS WRONG!!! HER FATHER IS AFRO CARIBBEAN AND IS FROM TRINIDAD AND HER MOTHER IS DOMINICAN!!!
Kvng F.03/05/2019 14:05
https://youtu.be/14Uud1jk4UY
Mary H.03/03/2019 14:55
I just got to say I think you a real lady, enjoy life to the fullest
April L.03/02/2019 17:47
Because a person makes money makes them an artist, or good? Judge on the merits. Mediocrity is the common Denominator.
Toni S.03/02/2019 10:20
If you enjoy reading? Click on the link below!
Star D.03/02/2019 00:55
Why does she shout out a sock in it sounds like a Fog horn
Nelson S.03/01/2019 20:46
Stop making stupid people famous and rich