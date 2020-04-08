back
Amal Clooney, civil rights lawyer and style icon
She's a civil rights lawyer taking on ISIS, a style icon, and oh, yeah... George Clooney's lucky enough to be her husband. 😉 Get to know Amal Clooney.
02/19/2019 11:18 AMupdated: 08/07/2020 2:03 PM
106 comments
Fafleur B.08/04/2020 06:34
C'est une avocate tres intiligente je confirme, elle a épousé l'homme plus séducteur de Hollywood, et parmi les plus riches aussi , juste après avoir deux enfants avec lui , elle demande le divorce , tout se qu'elle a dit..il n'ai plus l'homme que j'ai rencontré au début.. , hhh comme si tout les couples reste authentique comme dans leur debut ... elle est devenue riche et indépendante .... plus la pub qui accompagnera son parcours proffetionel
Marina A.06/23/2020 01:22
Absolutely beautiful and super smart!!!!
Ana C.01/30/2020 20:29
Arvo K.01/30/2020 02:51
Heather J.01/05/2020 22:37
I’m not even mad that she married a man that I think is incredibly gorgeous and charismatic because she’s stunning both inside and out
Amanda P.01/03/2020 02:46
Thank you for fighting for my people. Thank you for what you have done for the Armenian people. The stories my mother and grandfather have told me all my life hasn’t fallen on deaf ears. Thank you
Victoria H.12/17/2019 22:43
Meske M.12/12/2019 14:33
Sirenity B.12/01/2019 23:52
Tulsi P.11/28/2019 18:53
Mỹ N.11/15/2019 13:38
Douglas Q.11/14/2019 17:23
You say Civil Rights the video says Human Rights that’s two totally different things ya know?
Sebastian D.11/13/2019 02:26
James G.11/11/2019 13:44
Love this woman
Kazzadria S.10/02/2019 17:57
And the government leaders across the globe failed to do anything about these atrocities committed against humanity. America will only stepped in and defend nations whose economy and oil they can control and pretend that they are heroes while pushing these wars for their own interests and agendas.
Monica F.09/01/2019 01:16
What a wonderful person.
Jadon G.08/31/2019 12:59
But seriously someone educate me, was the Armenian Genocide really a genocide or was it more like a civil war. I mean based off what I heard about it it’s similar to the Union killing the soldiers of the Confederate states but it’s not considered a genocide. What about Pizzaro killing the Incans but what he did wasn’t considered a genocide it was just “colonization.” So can someone explain why the Armenian Genocide was considered a genocide and not justified as just an act of war like other incidents that killed off one group of people but wasn’t considered genocide?
Cari J.08/28/2019 11:11
Cristina C.08/27/2019 22:30
Tahia R.08/11/2019 21:24
Using her power to the greatest of her ability.