Angels Landing trail leads to a wonderful summit

Going up this trail in Utah is such a challenge that many hikers actually turn around at one point. The ones that reach the top can enjoy a spectacular view over the canyon. This is Angels Landing.

08/24/2019 6:18 AM
  • 223.8k
  • 117

81 comments

    10/27/2019 12:05

    I've been here!! SO SO SO PRETTYYYYY

    09/01/2019 01:22

    08/31/2019 02:51

    Great

    08/31/2019 01:40

    . Have you tried this?

    08/30/2019 21:46

    Oh my god luarbiasa

    08/30/2019 16:03

    AMAZING

    08/30/2019 02:06

    Hariwang nyorangna oge

    08/29/2019 20:41

    Vamos comadre a entrenar ..

    08/28/2019 05:10

    Muita coragem

    08/27/2019 21:59

    Done it!!!!

    08/27/2019 20:57

    Cerca de aqui estuvimos

    08/27/2019 17:48

    take me everywhere with you anh

    08/27/2019 16:59

    for you and

    08/27/2019 10:29

    hanging on to my life when I hiked this shit

    08/27/2019 07:25

    we’re going

    08/27/2019 03:33

    😍

    08/27/2019 03:10

    Beautiful.

    08/26/2019 20:50

    08/26/2019 19:10

    Parachutes are needed

    08/26/2019 12:34

    Did anybody fall from hiking his trail or pretty safe just dizzying?