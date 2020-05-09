back

Animal abuse: Marghazar zoo closed for good

After years of mistreatment, over 30 wild animals are being rescued from the now closed Marghazar zoo, located in Pakistan. A team from FOUR PAWS International is on site to support their safe relocation.

09/05/2020 4:34 PM

142 comments

  • Neva B.
    2 hours

    I wish we could put those scumbags who do this into the same situations they put those poor helpless animals in. One day we can I hope. They all deserve to get the same treatment.

  • Johnny L.
    3 hours

    Humans suck..

  • Ann R.
    3 hours

    Thank God for that. Four Paws you are Angels to these poor souls.

  • Connie T.
    3 hours

    PLEASE DO NOT PLACE THESE ANIMALS IN ANY PLACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST PLACE THEM IN SANCTUARIES IN THE WEST DO NOT LEAVE THEM THERE

  • Petra P.
    4 hours

    Please support Four Paws 🙏❤️

  • Janet J.
    5 hours

    Makes me so damn mad and very sad

  • Tjeerd V.
    5 hours

    Stop dierenmishandeling

  • Christophe C.
    6 hours

    Lamentable

  • Giovannina G.
    8 hours

    Bastardi non fate soffrire gli animali

  • Aysha A.
    9 hours

    Thank God its finally closing.

  • Dianne M.
    9 hours

    This is just horrible and humans are to blame. Makes you so sick to think what they have gone through. Happy they are shutting it down.

  • Jan M.
    9 hours

    Thanks to you all

  • Viktoria G.
    10 hours

    ❤️ thank you

  • Sheela S.
    10 hours

    God bless you and the wild life

  • Sam G.
    10 hours

    I hope the nature will punish this place,these people are evil!!!

  • Trix B.
    10 hours

    Soo sad and painful to see the boredom and distress in those beautiful animals so thankful for giving them a voice

  • Michelle L.
    13 hours

    Thank you FOUR PAWS! You are absolutely awesome. I wish I could be there to help! Humans (not all) are these poor animals biggest threat.

  • Yangchen T.
    14 hours

    Thank you , the pain and the helplessness they must have gone through just cant imagine , we are forever grateful and indebted for your work. 🙏🙏

  • Maura B.
    14 hours

    This is fantastic news all zoo's should be closed down all animals should be free not live in captivating not normal and not fair to these beautiful creatures

  • Hone M.
    14 hours

    Assholes call arsehole

