Animal abuse: Marghazar zoo closed for good
After years of mistreatment, over 30 wild animals are being rescued from the now closed Marghazar zoo, located in Pakistan. A team from FOUR PAWS International is on site to support their safe relocation.
09/05/2020 4:34 PM
142 comments
Neva B.2 hours
I wish we could put those scumbags who do this into the same situations they put those poor helpless animals in. One day we can I hope. They all deserve to get the same treatment.
Johnny L.3 hours
Humans suck..
Ann R.3 hours
Thank God for that. Four Paws you are Angels to these poor souls.
Connie T.3 hours
PLEASE DO NOT PLACE THESE ANIMALS IN ANY PLACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST PLACE THEM IN SANCTUARIES IN THE WEST DO NOT LEAVE THEM THERE
Petra P.4 hours
Please support Four Paws 🙏❤️
Janet J.5 hours
Makes me so damn mad and very sad
Tjeerd V.5 hours
Stop dierenmishandeling
Christophe C.6 hours
Lamentable
Giovannina G.8 hours
Bastardi non fate soffrire gli animali
Aysha A.9 hours
Thank God its finally closing.
Dianne M.9 hours
This is just horrible and humans are to blame. Makes you so sick to think what they have gone through. Happy they are shutting it down.
Jan M.9 hours
Thanks to you all
Viktoria G.10 hours
❤️ thank you
Sheela S.10 hours
God bless you and the wild life
Sam G.10 hours
I hope the nature will punish this place,these people are evil!!!
Trix B.10 hours
Soo sad and painful to see the boredom and distress in those beautiful animals so thankful for giving them a voice
Michelle L.13 hours
Thank you FOUR PAWS! You are absolutely awesome. I wish I could be there to help! Humans (not all) are these poor animals biggest threat.
Yangchen T.14 hours
Thank you , the pain and the helplessness they must have gone through just cant imagine , we are forever grateful and indebted for your work. 🙏🙏
Maura B.14 hours
This is fantastic news all zoo's should be closed down all animals should be free not live in captivating not normal and not fair to these beautiful creatures
Hone M.14 hours
Assholes call arsehole