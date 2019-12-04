Animal Cruelty Around the World
Animal cruelty is a federal felony for the first time in American history. Here's how the United States stacks up against other countries around the world.
New laws that bans acts of animal torture
In the United States President Trump made acts of animal cruelty a federal crime on November 25th, 2019. Punishments can include fines or 7 years in prison, or both. The bill doesn’t apply to people who slaughter animals for food, hunt, and trap fish.
In Switzerland even the dignity of animals is protected by a constitutional provision. Animals recognized as social, like guinea pigs, must be kept in pairs. It’s illegal to boil lobsters alive and to stop a dog from barking. Dog owners were even required to take mandatory training courses up until 2016. Willful cruelty is punishable by up to 3 years in prison. Negligent cruelty is punishable by a fine of up to $20,034. Cows have special status and can’t be transported for more than 6 hours and must be stunned before slaughter.
In India cows also have special status. They are holy animals for Hindus and even have a 24-hour helpline in Haryana to prevent their theft and mishandling. Dolphins have their own specific rights and are seen as non-human persons. / considered “highly intelligent and sensitive”. Here, if any animal is subjected to any form of cruelty the offender is subject to fines of up to 0.50 - 0.70 worth in rupees.
In Tanzania wildlife is protected. Over 44% of Tanzania’s land mass is reserved for national parks and game reserves according to export.gov, and while the Animal Welfare Act 2008 prohibits causing unnecessary suffering and avoidable suffering in specific cases, hunters can still pay thousands of dollars to kill nearly any animal and poaching is still a serious problem.
In France animals are considered to be sentient beings. But up until 2014, their legal status was the same as objects. The Penal Code still permits cockfighting and bullfighting in areas where the tradition exists, along with force-feeding in foie gras production. Anyone who abuses an animal gets a fine of $823. If it’s an act of grave cruelty towards a domestic animal, tamed animal, captive animal and they can face up to 2 years in prison and even be forbidden to keep house pets.
25 comments
Mina M.a day
Actually starting to like trump. 🤷🏽♀️💀
Jerry T.a day
now Donny can get a family dog
John P.a day
The real reason that Don the Con doesn't have a dog is because he would kick it everyday and his syncophants wouldn't get over it.
Eric E.2 days
Yet it's still ok to murder unborn human babies?😐
Skada R.6 days
Does that include the cruelty of shooting innocent animals for sport? Hmmmm
Marna W.6 days
Now if only Canada would do this.
Sarah H.6 days
The ONLY thing Trump has done right
Patti W.12/11/2019 19:04
While trumps kids shoot animals that can't shoot back!
Patti W.12/11/2019 19:04
Try to get a country cop to enforce it!!
Rhegan-leigh B.12/11/2019 00:09
finally did something right.
Justin P.12/10/2019 19:40
One of the best things Trumps done Honestly
Vaughn D.12/09/2019 12:36
I lived in india and I can tell you, treatment of animals over there is frequently ABYSMAL.
Samel G.12/07/2019 23:30
i like this new law
Samel G.12/07/2019 23:27
finally trump made it
Ahadul I.12/07/2019 13:30
What about human cruelty.
Ritu A.12/07/2019 04:49
Someone is using laughing emoji... Really?? Stupid prsn
Scott K.12/06/2019 14:54
one right does not account for so many wrongs.
Mark K.12/06/2019 13:30
While Daddies Boys kill wild animals in Africa. The Irony...
Saz C.12/06/2019 13:08
The only thing I really give him a tick for!
Brian D.12/05/2019 23:36
So any muslim that abuses a dog because of their cult beliefs will be thrown in prison!!!