Animals Accused of Spying
James Bond has nothing on these animals. 👀 Meet a beluga whale and 3 other mammals accused of spying. 😲🕶️
Animals used for secret warfare
A Beluga whale has been accused of being a Russian spy. The whale originally found wearing a harness with "Equipment St. Petersburg" printed on it, as well as a mounted camera, is not believed to be in the region for malign purposes and has reportedly been spotted swimming up to Norwegian residents. But animal rights activist Norwegians will now face a difficult choice: Do they raise the Beluga, or do they free ‘Willy'? (The whale real nickname "Hvladimir" done by the Scandinavian media).
Here are 3 other times animals were used, or suspected of being used, for espionage.
- Operation Acoustic Kitty
In the 1960s, the CIA spent an estimated $14 million on fitting listening devices into cats. They would be sent to prowl around picking up vital Russian intelligence. But the scheme was a failure and canceled in 1967.
- Hartlepool Monkey – the Local legend goes that during the Napoleonic wars in the early 19th century, a monkey washed ashore at Hartlepool, England after a French shipwreck. The locals, having never seen a Frenchman, thought the monkey's noises was it actually speaking French. Fearing a trick, they are believed to have hanged the monkey on the beach.
3.Spy squirrels - In 2007, Iranian intelligence politics intercepted 14 squirrels they accused of spying for Western countries. The police commander said this was due to the high-tech foreign spy gear they were carrying.
Locals believe the whale, originally spotted by fishermen, has now moved to nearby Hammerfest. A recent viral video showed a Beluga retrieving a woman's iPhone after it dropped into the water near the harbor.
Brut.
- 10.7m
- 14.7k
- 244
152 comments
Hasan H.09/01/2019 00:35
name of music ?
Stephen T.08/31/2019 22:38
Idiots Those people are paranoid
Muhammad E.08/31/2019 19:39
Bokep
Quan T.08/31/2019 17:58
I think the cat experiment fail because the first mission, the cat got hit by a car or smth
Anil K.08/31/2019 15:40
G
Kristoffer V.08/31/2019 15:28
A french speaking monkey...
Abdul A.08/31/2019 15:21
01965792103
Abdul A.08/31/2019 15:18
0196572103
John P.08/31/2019 13:32
W20) pq Pp 90s9l
Penawar R.08/31/2019 13:07
Aneh tpi nyata
Sohail A.08/31/2019 09:21
Didn't add Pakistani pigeon you Hypocrites.. 😈 At least don't take the credits Away from your Bahadur Army jawans who caught That bloody SPY.. Hahaha
Oyewusi A.08/31/2019 07:33
Cool... in my county, these animals just swallow money.
Thanoesh J.08/31/2019 06:49
Great now everyone is going look their pets as a suspect of being a spy......thanks man the video really helped!
Pandu L.08/31/2019 00:37
oh my..
Tamás K.08/30/2019 18:56
There is a Hungarian comedy called The Witness. It shows how the communist dictatorship worked in Hungary in the 1950s. One communist is accused of cooperating with Western secret services. He is accused of sewing his messages into skin of ground squirells and throwing it at the Danube for scuba divers waiting there. :)
Nimra H.08/30/2019 16:54
they need to add pakistan’s spy pigeon
Yasir A.08/30/2019 15:29
😆
Bejo S.08/30/2019 11:11
Saya suka kucing
Bo N.08/30/2019 10:23
ok
Sarah N.08/30/2019 03:31
Wow how did I not know India accused a pigeon for being a spy?!? (I mean I saw it in a comedy vid but like, it's not exaggerated?!?)