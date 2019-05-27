Animals Accused of Spying

Animals used for secret warfare

A Beluga whale has been accused of being a Russian spy. The whale originally found wearing a harness with "Equipment St. Petersburg" printed on it, as well as a mounted camera, is not believed to be in the region for malign purposes and has reportedly been spotted swimming up to Norwegian residents. But animal rights activist Norwegians will now face a difficult choice: Do they raise the Beluga, or do they free ‘Willy'? (The whale real nickname "Hvladimir" done by the Scandinavian media).

Here are 3 other times animals were used, or suspected of being used, for espionage.

Operation Acoustic Kitty

In the 1960s, the CIA spent an estimated $14 million on fitting listening devices into cats. They would be sent to prowl around picking up vital Russian intelligence. But the scheme was a failure and canceled in 1967.

Hartlepool Monkey – the Local legend goes that during the Napoleonic wars in the early 19th century, a monkey washed ashore at Hartlepool, England after a French shipwreck. The locals, having never seen a Frenchman, thought the monkey's noises was it actually speaking French. Fearing a trick, they are believed to have hanged the monkey on the beach.

3.Spy squirrels - In 2007, Iranian intelligence politics intercepted 14 squirrels they accused of spying for Western countries. The police commander said this was due to the high-tech foreign spy gear they were carrying.

Locals believe the whale, originally spotted by fishermen, has now moved to nearby Hammerfest. A recent viral video showed a Beluga retrieving a woman's iPhone after it dropped into the water near the harbor.

Brut.