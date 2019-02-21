back
Animals at Rafah zoo are living in deplorable conditions
This zoo removed the claws of a young lioness with garden shears so visitors could play with her. An 'act of cruelty', according to NGO FOUR PAWS International, which is now demanding its closure.
02/21/2019 4:16 PM
168 comments
