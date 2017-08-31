back
Are the animals in Lujan's zoo on drugs ?
Are the animals in this Argentinean zoo on drugs, or just really well-trained? Some visitors are asking questions.
08/31/2017 4:26 PM
39 comments
Maryam G.09/23/2017 09:43
Wild animals are NOT meant to be "trained"! Period.
Konstancja O.09/03/2017 20:35
It doesn't matter. Zoos are animal prisons and should be banned.
Pari C.09/02/2017 10:09
see this
Aditya S.09/02/2017 09:50
@jaguarandtiger
Amam D.09/02/2017 09:24
Drug addicts
Sourav S.09/02/2017 08:57
have a look
Aman B.09/02/2017 08:08
...see this
Anurag S.09/02/2017 08:06
Satyabrata Jena
Julia N.09/02/2017 07:59
Now this is really 😓cruel
Deepak M.09/02/2017 07:57
There is no point to run a zoo if we don't take care of those those animals and made it a business. Shameful!
Rk S.09/02/2017 07:46
https://www.instagram.com/local_ka_celebrity/
Subramanya S.09/02/2017 07:13
bhi
Faram P.09/02/2017 07:08
Aiya jasu apde
Someswar B.09/02/2017 05:39
Neetu
Mahesh T.09/02/2017 05:35
World no.1 danger animal called human.
Ankur S.09/02/2017 05:08
... ur goals just got real.. 😍😂
Vignesh P.09/02/2017 05:05
Debodita Bose damn so cruel
Raj D.09/02/2017 04:11
Avìnya Shetty nod
Sourabh P.09/02/2017 03:29
Even If they close the zoo & return the animals to the wild.... That's not animal welfare, because they won't survive in wil, Maybe giving the charge of zoo to someone else will be the better option...
Milind G.09/02/2017 03:06
wtf is the video fake🤔 coz tigers have so coarse tongues that they can lick the flesh upto bone..