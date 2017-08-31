back

Are the animals in Lujan's zoo on drugs ?

Are the animals in this Argentinean zoo on drugs, or just really well-trained? Some visitors are asking questions.

08/31/2017 4:26 PM
  • 139.9k
  • 60

And even more

  1. Nepal's Gadhimai festival has begun despite fierce objections

  2. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  3. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

39 comments

  • Maryam G.
    09/23/2017 09:43

    Wild animals are NOT meant to be "trained"! Period.

  • Konstancja O.
    09/03/2017 20:35

    It doesn't matter. Zoos are animal prisons and should be banned.

  • Pari C.
    09/02/2017 10:09

    see this

  • Aditya S.
    09/02/2017 09:50

    @jaguarandtiger

  • Amam D.
    09/02/2017 09:24

    Drug addicts

  • Sourav S.
    09/02/2017 08:57

    have a look

  • Aman B.
    09/02/2017 08:08

    ...see this

  • Anurag S.
    09/02/2017 08:06

    Satyabrata Jena

  • Julia N.
    09/02/2017 07:59

    Now this is really 😓cruel

  • Deepak M.
    09/02/2017 07:57

    There is no point to run a zoo if we don't take care of those those animals and made it a business. Shameful!

  • Rk S.
    09/02/2017 07:46

    https://www.instagram.com/local_ka_celebrity/

  • Subramanya S.
    09/02/2017 07:13

    bhi

  • Faram P.
    09/02/2017 07:08

    Aiya jasu apde

  • Someswar B.
    09/02/2017 05:39

    Neetu

  • Mahesh T.
    09/02/2017 05:35

    World no.1 danger animal called human.

  • Ankur S.
    09/02/2017 05:08

    ... ur goals just got real.. 😍😂

  • Vignesh P.
    09/02/2017 05:05

    Debodita Bose damn so cruel

  • Raj D.
    09/02/2017 04:11

    Avìnya Shetty nod

  • Sourabh P.
    09/02/2017 03:29

    Even If they close the zoo & return the animals to the wild.... That's not animal welfare, because they won't survive in wil, Maybe giving the charge of zoo to someone else will be the better option...

  • Milind G.
    09/02/2017 03:06

    wtf is the video fake🤔 coz tigers have so coarse tongues that they can lick the flesh upto bone..