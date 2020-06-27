back
Are women more eco-friendly than men?
Do women do more for the planet than men? Here is what sociologists have to say about the "eco gender gap".
06/27/2020 9:05 AM
6 comments
Simon G.an hour
Fast fashion, has got to be a huge contributor..
David H.an hour
Women around the world use most chemical crap for beautification - this crap is impossible to clean from water. It kicks back and damages human body. 2% of natural woman may do something better for planet. Of course it goes same for men but they at least do not use any crap for "improvements" to broken ego not to mention 90% of useless clothing and shoes in house. Excessive use of water and Shitcoin
Antonio R.an hour
To change Culture issues takes more time than habits. It’s not related with routines, but with mindsets. These should be started from birth, once men on not being educated for such “women” doings will disperse to other interests. At least three generations are needed to start seeing such behavior changes. So I don’t agree it’s genetic whereas more a Cultural issue.
Michal B.an hour
Yes, however amount of water and clothes used by women is at least twice as much!
Travis R.an hour
The way this study is portrayed brings up so many questions about how these things are reported.
Brut nature21 hours
Here is a study focusing on Great Britain: https://www.mintel.com/press-centre/social-and-lifestyle/the-eco-gender-gap-71-of-women-try-to-live-more-ethically-compared-to-59-of-men