Artworks of World Leaders As Refugees

Abdalla Al Omari's inspiring artwork reimagines world leaders as refugees.
Rishabh P.11/29/2018 03:25
Syrian artist plz makes pic of uae ,iran and Saudi leader...🤣
Chékaraou B.11/28/2018 09:54
J’adore la tête d’Erdogan en réfugié !!🤣🤣🤣
Ayşe G.11/27/2018 07:47
Only Beşir Esad must not be there.. the other leaders are whom made a war in Syria..made people poor..homeless..without parents..children.. This leaders broke the Syria..that they did as many other countries..
Abdul Q.11/27/2018 06:43
دوی خپل خلکو ته خدمت کوی نه خیانت لکه زموږ حکام چی هر سه مو کښتی غرقیږی دوی ته ډیره گټه ده
Meriam H.11/25/2018 17:03
I really like your work, and i wish it would have an impact on these People Who seems blind to the suffring of millions of refugie
Nass I.11/24/2018 07:45
💗💗💗💗💗💗
Sheikh I.11/24/2018 06:06
Good work.
Abdulmalik O.11/23/2018 11:11
You forget the Iran and Russian dictators
Kamrul H.11/22/2018 03:56
Good
Dawood K.11/20/2018 07:55
Very well done
Mohammad M.11/18/2018 16:01
It should be real for those.
Jivan L.11/13/2018 14:09
I like the portrait of german Chancellor . She is already a refugee in her own country. 😀
Gizelle M.11/09/2018 21:31
interesting perspective.
Aabid B.11/07/2018 14:48
Good luck
Vivian L.11/07/2018 11:50
Note, our leader absent from his art...🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦
John B.11/06/2018 19:52
Trump carrying someone?
Edgar T.11/06/2018 16:01
Oh, the left. Oh, those poor crisis driven refugees. I am so tired of this drivel. They in their own country caused this situation. They tacitly agreed with their government when it helped them. They did nothing to prevent it from becoming it what it is now. I am not responsible for their condition or situation. They can fix it themselves. I am not their to welcome them into this country. I am their to keep them out.
Forhad H.11/06/2018 11:30
Love
Zonya V.11/06/2018 11:10
Excelente obra !! No les puedo negar la felicidad que senti al ver a estos personajes en la situación de muchas personas desplasadas y refugiadas. Lastima que solo es una pintura,esperemos que incluya en su lista al analfabeta de maduro,kim jong,cabello,ortega y morales en sus pinturas.
Brut11/06/2018 07:01
