back

Assam is India's green paradise

This place is among the most sensitive in the world. A major project has been launched to protect it.

03/26/2018 4:05 PM
  • 18.7k
  • 4

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

3 comments

  • Rose C.
    04/08/2018 06:18

    Grow hemp quit cutting down forests !

  • Derry J.
    03/27/2018 23:48

    The genius of Mankind. Thank you, from Dallas, Texas, USA.

  • Maria B.
    03/26/2018 16:08

    Anther paradise getting ruined for human greed.