back

Austin is striving to become a model city for sustainability

It may be located in the heart of Texas, a state known as a major petroleum producer, but Austin is striving to become a model city for sustainability. And it’s already showing results. Brut nature met with its mayor, Steve Adler, as part of the @C40Cities.

01/02/2020 11:56 AM
  • New

And even more

  1. COP25: the moving speech of Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen

  2. Austin is striving to become a model city for sustainability

  3. Fuel spill 'under control' in Galapagos Islands

  4. 4 species extinct in the wild

  5. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  6. What is the environmental impact of e-scooter sharing?

0 comments