back

Australia faces extreme weather

Bushfires, hail, dust storms... In a matter of weeks, Australia's weather has gone wild.

01/26/2020 2:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. Australia faces extreme weather

  2. Can trees solve the climate crisis?

  3. Donald Trump vs. Greta Thunberg in Davos

  4. The “worst disaster in history”

  5. TikTok videos to ditch vaping

  6. Using drones to save forests

2 comments

  • Kilael M.
    an hour

    If Australia is going to continue to be under the risk of cataclysmic droughts, they need to invest in seawater filtration plants. You're surrounded by water, just take the salt out and pipe it into the outback. Humanity caused these issues, so humanity has an obligation to invest in methods to prevent it in the future. That solution might not be filtration plants, but it's the best I can think of right now that doesn't involve killing camels and ignoring the forest.

  • Karen Z.
    an hour

    CLIMATE CRISES!!!!!!!!!!!!!