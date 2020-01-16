Australia has been devastated by wildfires for decades

Southeastern Australia is being ravaged by wildfires, and it’s been the case for decades. #tbt
Ramon R.2 days
Entonces ? Que es lo que pasa ..que no se ha aprendido? Se repite está situación..porque?
Ольга К.2 days
Это пожар, нужно тушить всем миром! Одновременно, должны слететься самолёты, вертолёты с огнеиушителями, водой. Да чем угодно, но только одновременно. Этот дым распространяется по всей планете. Погибло столько зверей, гибнут люди. Пожар нужно тушить всем населением планеты Земля.
Zdravko M.3 days
Уклета због енглеза!
Abaas M.4 days
ياستار
Guillermo E.6 days
A esque esto no es nuvo para este paiz estan acostumbrados a estos desastres
Maqbool A.7 days
Auteria should kill more camels then face the revenge of nature?
Ingrid W.01/21/2020 01:37
They need to plant different trees. Eucalyptus produce lots of kindling when the bark falls off. They burn from the inside out and are impossible to extinguish
BedirHan N.01/20/2020 21:48
Öldürdükleri develerin ahı yaktı avusturalya yı
Syneth M.01/20/2020 13:39
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Rose A.01/20/2020 04:42
To avoid bushfires...y not people help each other to remove dry leaves during hot season...if possible...suggesting only
Manha M.01/20/2020 03:08
May God Almighty have mercy🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Lorrie B.01/20/2020 00:44
Why australia have always bushfires
Iswar K.01/19/2020 14:19
Fire barrier must be constructed.
Borrell L.01/19/2020 11:05
Perhaps making relocation a goal for those with more than enough to give should be the focus of charitable support... here in the states we have tornado alley...and its been named as such for over 100 years for obvious reasons...and yeah no one moves either they just rebuild and get demolished.
Iana L.01/19/2020 07:04
😢😢😢🙏🙏🙏🙏❤❤
Iman S.01/19/2020 03:12
Like a Hell
Armando D.01/19/2020 02:00
The Australian know better how to deal with it cos it was decadely happened. Why for decades they still no best solution how to prevent spreading the fire?
Tamsyn L.01/19/2020 00:11
Yes Australia has always had fires, but most of the ones mentioned here were over a day or a few days. The current fires started in October (mid Spring) and fires have been sparking and burning for months. The area of land burned so far is over 63,000 square kms, over THREE TIMES larger than Black Friday. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-50980386
David H.01/18/2020 18:39
it is nature for you - fire brings new life. Sadly, humanoids never learn and they keep building their homes in flood and fire areas. then whine and ask for help
Tata F.01/18/2020 16:39
Hanguskan.