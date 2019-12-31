back
Australia's bushfire crisis : apocalyptic images in Mallacoota
Apocalyptic images in Australia. Surrounded by fire, the inhabitants of Mallacoota were forced to take refuge on boats.
John S.37 minutes
I don’t think it’s overstating the glorification of the average Australian to say as we watch the firefighters, the animal rescuers, the Australian Red Cross, and the countless heroic stories of people saving lives in a time of a national crisis that the Australians are living up to their international reputation and image as being made from the same emotional strength, determination and spirit of their Pioneer ancestors such as Jeannie Gunn & husband at Elsey Station in the Northern territory that was made so famous in the movie and book We of the Never Never.
Grey F.an hour
Terrible GOD BLESS EVERYONE
Dorothee B.an hour
How can the government spend millions on fireworks when the country is burning?
Jacki E.an hour
So they sat in the water and watched their lives go up in flames? This has to be stopped!
Ebba H.an hour
That right, the guy in the White House does not believe in global warming!