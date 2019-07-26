back
Australia: The Carmichael coal mine is still courting controversy
A French TV crew was arrested in Australia for filming a protest against the Carmichael coal mine. Here is why this mining project is shaking up Australia.
07/26/2019 3:20 PMupdated: 07/26/2019 5:06 PM
48 comments
Karen S.07/30/2019 06:08
So unbelievably short sighted!! When all the resources are either gone or ruined, what good will money be then??
Tess M.07/29/2019 14:57
It's all the same everywhere. Money talks. We, in the minority better be ready for the worst. Australia will suffer more than ever.
えら ラ.07/29/2019 14:54
Don’t you love it when they talk about the jobs they claim they can create at the same time failing to mention how rich it would make the owner and how it could destroy the environment😳🤨
Олег Л.07/28/2019 13:30
I think, ambitions of aged man may end, if only he suddenly dies
Hans K.07/27/2019 22:22
Africa is being filled by coal energy power stations. Stop them before it’s too late!
William G.07/27/2019 20:08
part of Chinas invasion of Australia .soon they will set up a seaport to export the coal to china and will need a military base to protect their interest
Mastroprimiano L.07/27/2019 19:40
enough is enough
Monique S.07/27/2019 18:02
kapitalisme er en motherfucker
Sara A.07/27/2019 17:42
Greed. That’s it
David M.07/27/2019 16:45
How many people are willing to quit their jobs and place their family’s well being in jeopardy to reduce emissions when most people can’t even give up their car? Not many I assume.
Ronald H.07/27/2019 15:03
Very familiar story... as in USA 😎
Keith T.07/27/2019 13:52
Very long and repetitive. Simple solution, if you don't want electricity and jobs... Change the way you live. And, don't ask the government to take care of you either, because coal and being part of the global economy is how they are going to subsidize you if you have no income to tax.
Rubens B.07/27/2019 13:40
.
Rosina G.07/27/2019 12:13
The Government must Listen to the People thats why they are their Not to destroy the Planet for a Mans Greed
Tommy C.07/27/2019 12:07
...So 19th century thinking😕
Leah M.07/27/2019 10:50
Do you need to burn fossil fuels to grow lettuce radishes and potato
Diana B.07/27/2019 10:26
Shame on you PM.
Fran H.07/27/2019 10:13
I suggest he goes and works down the mine instead of ranting in Parliament. His arguments are based on the deluded belief that profit trumps the future of the planet. Let coal lie. In Australia's climate, he could provide jobs by using the land for solar farming.
Hassan E.07/27/2019 09:14
Fucking disgrace
Prabal B.07/27/2019 08:25
get this PM a noble prize.